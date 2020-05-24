Brazil second, but it’s not soccer

In Italy, like in many other countries, we are left without our sacred soccer matches on Sunday, we have no Formula One to watch on T.V., no Giro d’Italia and no Tour de France, no tennis at a professional level and not even swimming.

And of course we lost the 2020 Olympics. However, at least one competition seems to be going on, a terrible and scary competition. On Friday, Brazil overtook Russia, and became the world’s second hotspot for numbers of coronavirus cases, behind the United States and in front of, after Russia, Britain and Italy. We haven’t found any Brazilian pride in that “silver medal.”

The only one that doesn’t seem to care is President Jair Bolsonaro. Understandably, he is slowly coming down from the podium.

Ph. ISBEL DIAS / Shutterstock.com