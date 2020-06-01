Covid-19 and the devil’s alternative

Around the world, developers of a vaccine against covid-19 are getting more and more worried now that the pandemic seems to be getting better! It seems like a contradiction, but it is not.

To be successful in their research, and to be at the same time as fast as possible, scientists need access to pandemic hotspots where potential vaccines can be tested on volunteers exposed to virus transmission.

But if the rate of contagion becomes too low, either the result of the test won’t be decisive enough and will need to be repeated elsewhere (losing precious time), or the research will proceed to the next step without the needed guaranties. Something that nobody wants to happen.

To avoid a devil’s alternative between less contagions and a slower vaccine, or more contagions and a faster vaccine, the solution could be to look for stronger hotspots of infection where they still exist: for some time in the U.S.A. and in Russia, then in Latin America.

Nobody is going to tell us, but that is already happening: a secret search for communities with a clear risk of infection, or a second wave of Coronavirus between October and December, are the best chances to speed-up a vaccine. Make your choice.