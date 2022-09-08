Queen Elizabeth II dies aged 96

Queen had been under medical supervision at Balmoral.

Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral in Scotland on Thursday 8 September at the age of 96, Buckingham Palace announced.

The monarch had been under medical supervision after doctors said they were concerned for her health.The Queen's children had travelled to the royal family's Scottish estate near Aberdeen.

Prince Charles, heir to the throne, was joined there by his brothers Prince Andrew and Prince Edward and sister Princess Anne.

The Queen's grandsons Prince William and Prince Harry also made their way to Balmoral on Thursday.

The Queen was photographed in Balmoral on Tuesday, standing and smiling, when she appointed Liz Truss as prime minister.

Queen Elizabeth II celebrated her Platinum Jubilee in June, marking 70 years on the throne, making her the second-longest reigning monarch in world history.

Her husband Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, died at Windsor Castle at the age of 99 on 9 April 2021.

This article is being updated.

