Public returns to St Peter's Square for pope's blessing

Pope blesses faithful in St Peter's Square for first time in nearly three months.

The public returned to St Peter's Square in the Vatican to receive a blessing from Pope Francis at midday on Sunday 24 May for the first time in almost three months, following the lifting of the coronavirus lockdown at the Vatican.

The faithful, which numbered only a few dozen, maintained social distancing measures in the piazza which reopened to the public on 18 May along with St Peter's Basilica.

Pope Francis streamed his Angelus message from his library, broadcast on large screens in Piazza S. Pietro, before making his way to the window to impart the final blessing.

Photo Vatican Media