Public returns to St Peter's Square for pope's blessing

Pope blesses faithful in St Peter's Square for first time in nearly three months.

The public returned to St Peter's Square in the Vatican to receive a blessing from Pope Francis at midday on Sunday 24 May for the first time in almost three months, following the lifting of the coronavirus lockdown at the Vatican.

The faithful, which numbered only a few dozen, maintained social distancing measures in the piazza which reopened to the public on 18 May along with St Peter's Basilica.

      Read also:

Pope Francis streamed his Angelus message from his library, broadcast on large screens in Piazza S. Pietro, before making his way to the window to impart the final blessing.

Photo Vatican Media

General Info

Address Forum Sancti Petri, Città del Vaticano, Vatican City

View on Map

Public returns to St Peter's Square for pope's blessing

Forum Sancti Petri, Città del Vaticano, Vatican City
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
70652
Previous article Brazil second, but it’s not soccer

RELATED ARTICLES

Rome to help bars and restaurants get back to business
Coronavirus in Italy

Rome to help bars and restaurants get back to business

Rome cancels Festa della Repubblica parade
Coronavirus in Italy

Rome cancels Festa della Repubblica parade

Rome street artist's Hug mural for Spallanzani
Coronavirus in Italy

Rome street artist's Hug mural for Spallanzani

Rome police patrol nightlife districts on first post-lockdown weekend
Coronavirus in Italy

Rome police patrol nightlife districts on first post-lockdown weekend

Rome cancels 2020 Roma Summer Fest
Coronavirus in Italy

Rome cancels 2020 Roma Summer Fest

Roman Holiday: Rome mayor invites Italians to vacation in capital
Coronavirus in Italy

Roman Holiday: Rome mayor invites Italians to vacation in capital

Italy to reopen all airports from 3 June
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy to reopen all airports from 3 June

Lazio beaches back in business from 29 May
Coronavirus in Italy

Lazio beaches back in business from 29 May

Rome cancels Rock in Roma music festival
Coronavirus in Italy

Rome cancels Rock in Roma music festival

Italy ready to welcome tourists this summer
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy ready to welcome tourists this summer

Rome sidewalks carry social distance warnings
Coronavirus in Italy

Rome sidewalks carry social distance warnings

Italy reopens for business after lockdown
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy reopens for business after lockdown

Italy to allow travel to and from abroad from 3 June
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy to allow travel to and from abroad from 3 June

Siena cancels Palio horse race
Coronavirus in Italy

Siena cancels Palio horse race

Vatican to reopen St Peter's Basilica on 18 May
Coronavirus in Italy

Vatican to reopen St Peter's Basilica on 18 May