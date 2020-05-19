Antonio Canova exhibition in Rome

Rome's Palazzo Braschi to host exhibition by Canova.

An exhibition of works by Italian neoclassical sculptor Antonio Canova is scheduled until 21 June 2020 at Museo di Roma - Palazzo Braschi in Rome.

The show reopened on 19 May and been extended after a two-month closure due to the coronavirus emergency, with visitors obliged to follow new safety procedures including social distancing, wearing a mask and booking online.

Canova (1757-1822) is regarded by many as the greatest of the neoclassical artists, and is celebrated for his magnificent marble sculptures including Amore e Psiche, Tre Grazie and Paolina Borghese.

Entitled Canova: Eterna bellezza, the exhibition will include more than 170 works by Canova and his contemporaries.

For full exhibition details see Palazzo Braschi website.

Address Piazza di S. Pantaleo, 10, 00186 Roma RM, Italia

Antonio Canova exhibition in Rome

Piazza di S. Pantaleo, 10, 00186 Roma RM, Italia
