Rome's Palazzo Braschi to host exhibition by Canova.
An exhibition of works by Italian neoclassical sculptor Antonio Canova is scheduled until 21 June 2020 at Museo di Roma - Palazzo Braschi in Rome.
The show reopened on 19 May and been extended after a two-month closure due to the coronavirus emergency, with visitors obliged to follow new safety procedures including social distancing, wearing a mask and booking online.
Canova (1757-1822) is regarded by many as the greatest of the neoclassical artists, and is celebrated for his magnificent marble sculptures including Amore e Psiche, Tre Grazie and Paolina Borghese.
Entitled Canova: Eterna bellezza, the exhibition will include more than 170 works by Canova and his contemporaries.
Antonio Canova exhibition in Rome
Piazza di S. Pantaleo, 10, 00186 Roma RM, Italia