Rome launches 1,000 Helbiz electric scooters

1,000 Helbiz electric scooters hit the streets of Rome.

Rome mayor Virginia Raggi has announced the arrival of a fleet of 1,000 electric scooters, operated by American company Helbiz, and available on the streets of the capital from 28 May.

The mayor, speaking during a presentation at the Trevi Fountain, hailed the scooter service as "helping Rome to start again in an environmentally sustainable way."

Raggi also said the scooters were a way of "helping tourists to return" to Rome, adding that the covid-19 pandemic has "forced us to rethink our lifestyles."

      Read also:

The mayor recently called for Roman commuters to swap their cars for bicycles and electric scooters following the coronavirus lockdown when the capital's streets were practically deserted of traffic.

How does Helbiz scooter sharing work?

The rental is based on a free mobile app that provides the geolocation of the scooters and subsequent unlocking by scanning the QR code on the scooters' handlebars. Once finished, users can park the scooter on the spot, in "free floating" mode, without having to return it to a collection point.

The fare, which is the same throughout Italy, is €1 for the initial release plus 15 cent per minute for the ride. There is also the "Helbiz Unlimited" flat rate of €29.99 per month which allows users to make an unlimited number of daily trips lasting 30 minutes (with at least 20 minutes between each ride). For full details see Helbiz website.

In addition to Helbiz there are already two other electric scooter companies operating in Rome, both American: Lime and Bird.
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
70701
Previous article Rome's Secret Impressionists show reopens for five days only

RELATED ARTICLES

Rome bus and metro strike on 29 May
Transport

Rome bus and metro strike on 29 May

Rome metro station reopens fully after more than a year
Transport

Rome metro station reopens fully after more than a year

Rome to limit numbers on metro and buses
Transport

Rome to limit numbers on metro and buses

Rome bus colouring game during lockdown
Transport

Rome bus colouring game during lockdown

Rome streets bid farewell to cobblestones
Transport

Rome streets bid farewell to cobblestones

The Italian government steps in to save a cut-back Alitalia
Transport

The Italian government steps in to save a cut-back Alitalia

Rome city bus destroyed by fire
Transport

Rome city bus destroyed by fire

Coronavirus: free parking on Rome streets
Transport

Coronavirus: free parking on Rome streets

Free taxis in Rome for Doctors fighting Coronavirus
Transport

Free taxis in Rome for Doctors fighting Coronavirus

Rome buses and metro to stop at 21.00
Transport

Rome buses and metro to stop at 21.00

Traffic-free Sunday in Rome on 1 March
Transport

Traffic-free Sunday in Rome on 1 March

Rome: Metro B to close early and at weekends
Transport

Rome: Metro B to close early and at weekends

Rome bus and metro strike on 24 February
Transport

Rome bus and metro strike on 24 February

Traffic-free Sunday in Rome on 23 February
Transport

Traffic-free Sunday in Rome on 23 February

Rome: Plastic bottles for bus tickets: city expands recycling scheme
Transport

Rome: Plastic bottles for bus tickets: city expands recycling scheme