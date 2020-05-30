Rome city museums reopen with new rules for visitors

Rome reopens municipal museums and extends exhibitions after their prolonged closure due to covid-19 lockdown.

Following the reopening of the Capitoline Museums and the Palazzo Braschi (with Canova exhibition) on 19 May, the city will open a host of other municipal museums on 2 June, the date on which Italy celebrates its national day, Festa della Repubblica.

The museums reopening, along with their exhibitions, include: Trajan's Markets, Ara Pacis (with Sergio Leone exhibition), Centrale Montemartini, Museo di Roma in Trastevere, Gallery of Modern Art, Villa Torlonia, Zoological Museum, Museo Carlo Bilotti, Museo Barracco, Napoleonic Museum, Museo Canonica, Museo della Repubblica romana, Casal de’ Pazzi and Museo delle Mura.

Also from 2 June the archaeological areas of the Imperial Forums (entrance from the Trajan's Column and exit from the Forum of Caesar on Via dei Fori Imperiali) will reopen, from 08.30 to 19.15 (last entrance 18.15), and the archaeological areas at the Circus Maximus (excluding the Circo Maximo Experience), from 09.30 to 19.00 (last entry 18.00).

New rules for visitors

All visitors must pre-purchase entry tickets to museums and / or exhibitions via the city website (with booking fee of €1) for the assignment of the visiting time slot. Also for museums with free admission it is necessary to book your visit by calling tel. 060608.

On arrival at the museum, visitors must wait their turn to enter and maintain social distancing once inside. All visitors will have their temperature measured by a thermoscanner, and access is not allowed for those with a temperature of, or higher than, 37.5.

Access to museums is direct, without having to go to ticket offices, by showing your pre-purchased ticket either on your smartphone or printed off.

The wearing of masks is compulsory and there will be hand sanitiser available at the entrance and inside the museums.

For full visiting and exhibition details see city websitePhoto: Viacheslav Lopatin / Shutterstock.com.
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
70714
Previous article Rome launches 1,000 Helbiz electric scooters

RELATED ARTICLES

Rome's Secret Impressionists show reopens for five days only
Culture

Rome's Secret Impressionists show reopens for five days only

Rome honours Federico Fellini on centenary
Culture

Rome honours Federico Fellini on centenary

Rome reopens the Colosseum: new tickets and opening times
Culture

Rome reopens the Colosseum: new tickets and opening times

Pompeii reopens after lockdown with reduced ticket price
Culture

Pompeii reopens after lockdown with reduced ticket price

Vatican Museums reopen after lockdown on 1 June
Culture

Vatican Museums reopen after lockdown on 1 June

Rome: Doria Pamphilj Gallery reopens after lockdown
Culture

Rome: Doria Pamphilj Gallery reopens after lockdown

Rome celebrates 100 years of Alberto Sordi
Culture

Rome celebrates 100 years of Alberto Sordi

Rome: Lucky few have Galleria Borghese all to themselves
Culture

Rome: Lucky few have Galleria Borghese all to themselves

Rome's free outdoor film festival returns this summer
Culture

Rome's free outdoor film festival returns this summer

Jim Dine interview with Wanted in Rome
Culture

Jim Dine interview with Wanted in Rome

Rome opera house cancels summer season at Baths of Caracalla
Culture

Rome opera house cancels summer season at Baths of Caracalla

Vatican restores Raphael paintings lost for 500 years
Culture

Vatican restores Raphael paintings lost for 500 years

Rome to reopen world's greatest Raphael show
Culture

Rome to reopen world's greatest Raphael show

Rome museums reopen after lockdown
Culture

Rome museums reopen after lockdown

Rome museums get ready to reopen
Culture

Rome museums get ready to reopen