Rome city museums reopen with new rules for visitors

Rome reopens municipal museums and extends exhibitions after their prolonged closure due to covid-19 lockdown.

Following the reopening of the Capitoline Museums and the Palazzo Braschi (with Canova exhibition) on 19 May, the city will open a host of other municipal museums on 2 June, the date on which Italy celebrates its national day, Festa della Repubblica.

The museums reopening, along with their exhibitions, include: Trajan's Markets, Ara Pacis (with Sergio Leone exhibition), Centrale Montemartini, Museo di Roma in Trastevere, Gallery of Modern Art, Villa Torlonia, Zoological Museum, Museo Carlo Bilotti, Museo Barracco, Napoleonic Museum, Museo Canonica, Museo della Repubblica romana, Casal de’ Pazzi and Museo delle Mura.

Also from 2 June the archaeological areas of the Imperial Forums (entrance from the Trajan's Column and exit from the Forum of Caesar on Via dei Fori Imperiali) will reopen, from 08.30 to 19.15 (last entrance 18.15), and the archaeological areas at the Circus Maximus (excluding the Circo Maximo Experience), from 09.30 to 19.00 (last entry 18.00).

New rules for visitors

All visitors must pre-purchase entry tickets to museums and / or exhibitions via the city website (with booking fee of €1) for the assignment of the visiting time slot. Also for museums with free admission it is necessary to book your visit by calling tel. 060608.

On arrival at the museum, visitors must wait their turn to enter and maintain social distancing once inside. All visitors will have their temperature measured by a thermoscanner, and access is not allowed for those with a temperature of, or higher than, 37.5.

Access to museums is direct, without having to go to ticket offices, by showing your pre-purchased ticket either on your smartphone or printed off.

The wearing of masks is compulsory and there will be hand sanitiser available at the entrance and inside the museums.

For full visiting and exhibition details see city website. Photo: Viacheslav Lopatin / Shutterstock.com.