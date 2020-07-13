Rome's Circus Maximus comes to life with virtual reality

Circo Maximo Experience offers 3D tours in six languages.

The Circo Maximo Experience, open each evening from 14 July until 13 August, offers visitors the chance to "relive the ancient splendours of the Circus Maximus in the Imperial period of Rome through augmented and virtual reality."

For the first time, modern-day visitors can experience the roars of the crowd at the chariot races that once packed the 600-m long venue, or mingle among the Roman market sellers and marvel at the Arch of Titus in its original 20-m height.

The ground-breaking project, which boasts interactive display technology never before used in such an extended outdoor area, charts the history of the age-old Valle di Murcia in seven historic stages.

Overlapping images of the past to the present-day reality, the 40-minute walking itinerary is available in six languages (Italian, English, French, German, Spanish and Russian), with visitors equipped with immersive glasses and earphones.

The eight stops include: the valley floor of the Circus Maximus during the Archaic Period, from the first century BC to the first century AD, the Imperial period, the tiered seating arena (cavea), the Arch of Titus, the shops (tabernae), the Circus Maximus in the Middle Ages and in modern times and lastly, “A Day at the Circus”.

Entry to the 3-D project, which follows similar initiatives at the Baths of Caracalla, Ara Pacis and the Domus Aurea, is at the Viale Aventino end of the Circus Maximus.

The Circo Maximo Experience is open each evening from 18.00-21.00, with last entry at 20.15.

The 3D tour, which is not available if raining, costs €12 and tickets can be bought on site, online or at tourist information points. For full details see Circo Maximo Experience website.