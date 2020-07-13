Rome's Circus Maximus comes to life with virtual reality

Circo Maximo Experience offers 3D tours in six languages.

The Circo Maximo Experience, open each evening from 14 July until 13 August, offers visitors the chance to "relive the ancient splendours of the Circus Maximus in the Imperial period of Rome through augmented and virtual reality."

For the first time, modern-day visitors can experience the roars of the crowd at the chariot races that once packed the 600-m long venue, or mingle among the Roman market sellers and marvel at the Arch of Titus in its original 20-m height.

The ground-breaking project, which boasts interactive display technology never before used in such an extended outdoor area, charts the history of the age-old Valle di Murcia in seven historic stages.

Overlapping images of the past to the present-day reality, the 40-minute walking itinerary is available in six languages (Italian, English, French, German, Spanish and Russian), with visitors equipped with immersive glasses and earphones.

The eight stops include: the valley floor of the Circus Maximus during the Archaic Period, from the first century BC to the first century AD, the Imperial period, the tiered seating arena (cavea), the Arch of Titus, the shops (tabernae), the Circus Maximus in the Middle Ages and in modern times and lastly, “A Day at the Circus”.

Entry to the 3-D project, which follows similar initiatives at the Baths of Caracalla, Ara Pacis and the Domus Aurea, is at the Viale Aventino end of the Circus Maximus.

The Circo Maximo Experience is open each evening from 18.00-21.00, with last entry at 20.15.

The 3D tour, which is not available if raining, costs €12 and tickets can be bought on site, online or at tourist information points. For full details see Circo Maximo Experience website.

General Info

Address Via del Circo Massimo, 00186 Comune di Roma RM, Italy
Website http://www.circomaximoexperience.it/en/

View on Map

Rome's Circus Maximus comes to life with virtual reality

Via del Circo Massimo, 00186 Comune di Roma RM, Italy
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
71186
Previous article Rome zoo presents lion cubs born during lockdown

RELATED ARTICLES

Italy pays tribute to Andrea Camilleri a year after his death
Culture

Italy pays tribute to Andrea Camilleri a year after his death

Rome celebrates 250 years of Beethoven
Culture

Rome celebrates 250 years of Beethoven

Rome lights up Pantheon to backdrop of Morricone music
Culture

Rome lights up Pantheon to backdrop of Morricone music

Rome's Hendrik Christian Andersen Museum
Culture

Rome's Hendrik Christian Andersen Museum

7 of Rome's most unusual museums
Culture

7 of Rome's most unusual museums

Google pays tribute to Artemisia Gentileschi
Culture

Google pays tribute to Artemisia Gentileschi

Rome to play Morricone music on metro for entire day
Culture

Rome to play Morricone music on metro for entire day

Rome: Morricone street art in Trastevere
Culture

Rome: Morricone street art in Trastevere

Mission music played at Morricone funeral in Rome
Culture

Mission music played at Morricone funeral in Rome

Rome city centre to host Valdés sculptures
Culture

Rome city centre to host Valdés sculptures

Sophia Loren on Morricone: 'The great ones leave, we are always more alone.'
Culture

Sophia Loren on Morricone: 'The great ones leave, we are always more alone.'

Rome mayor seeks to rename Auditorium after Ennio Morricone
Culture

Rome mayor seeks to rename Auditorium after Ennio Morricone

Italy reacts to death of Ennio Morricone
Culture

Italy reacts to death of Ennio Morricone

Ennio Morricone wrote his own obituary
Culture

Ennio Morricone wrote his own obituary

Ennio Morricone dies in Rome
Culture

Ennio Morricone dies in Rome