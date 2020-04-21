Rome in Phase Two: bicycles and electric scooters
Rome mayor favours use of bicycles and electric scooters.As Rome prepares for Phase Two of the coronavirus emergency, the capital's mayor Virginia Raggi is promoting the idea of more people using bicycles and electric scooters to get around the city.
Highlighting the vastly reduced volumes of traffic and the improved air quality, Raggi said that as things resume "we must avoid our cities being invaded by cars", a prospect "that none of us want."
Raggi also said she had asked the government to "reopen bicycle shops quickly" and provide incentives for the purchase of electric bikes.
Photo credit: Girts Ragelis / Shutterstock.com
