Coronavirus: Rome buses prepare for Phase Two

No more than 20 passengers on board Rome buses during Phase Two.

Rome public transport company ATAC is preparing for the uphill task of dealing with Phase Two of the coronavirus emergency but there are already clashes between management and trade unions, reports Italian newspaper La Repubblica.

Phase Two, the so-called "Living with the virus" stage, will see a lot more people on the streets of the capital however Rome buses will only be able to accommodate a maximum of 20 passengers per vehicle: 16 seated and four standing, according to La Repubblica.

Read also:

This presents a major headache for ATAC management who explained to La Repubblica that bus terminals and busier bus stops would be supervised to ensure social distancing and control passenger numbers.

ATAC, which is sanitising its bus fleet, acknowledges that it would be impossible to have staff stationed at every bus stop in Rome.

Meanwhile drivers have expressed concerns that they will be powerless to prevent somebody getting on board without a mask, and say they risk being the subject of aggression and physical violence for "turning away the 21st passenger", a representative of CISL trade union told La Repubblica.

Photo: REPORT / Shutterstock.com
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
70289
Previous article Caffe corretto, an Italian tradition

RELATED ARTICLES

Lockdown ends for Rome's bookshops
Coronavirus in Italy

Lockdown ends for Rome's bookshops

Italy after lockdown. National VS Regional regulations
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy after lockdown. National VS Regional regulations

Rome: mediaeval castle on a beach: photo contest
Coronavirus in Italy

Rome: mediaeval castle on a beach: photo contest

Rome supermarkets closed on 25 April and 1 May
Coronavirus in Italy

Rome supermarkets closed on 25 April and 1 May

Italy: Naples skyscraper lights up with HOPE
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy: Naples skyscraper lights up with HOPE

Rome: new drone video of empty Spanish Steps
Coronavirus in Italy

Rome: new drone video of empty Spanish Steps

Paragliding and turtle-walking: breaking Rome's lockdown in style
Coronavirus in Italy

Paragliding and turtle-walking: breaking Rome's lockdown in style

Rome postpones reopening of bookshops
Coronavirus in Italy

Rome postpones reopening of bookshops

Coronavirus in Italy: lowest number of deaths registered since 19 March.
Coronavirus in Italy

Coronavirus in Italy: lowest number of deaths registered since 19 March.

Italian president: 'I too will spend Easter alone'
Coronavirus in Italy

Italian president: 'I too will spend Easter alone'

Happy Easter To You, Italy
Coronavirus in Italy

Happy Easter To You, Italy

Coronavirus in Italy: 40 casualties less than yesterday
Coronavirus in Italy

Coronavirus in Italy: 40 casualties less than yesterday

Differences Between US and Italian Healthcare Systems
Coronavirus in Italy

Differences Between US and Italian Healthcare Systems

Coronavirus in Italy: Baths of Caracalla lit with colours of Italian flag
Coronavirus in Italy

Coronavirus in Italy: Baths of Caracalla lit with colours of Italian flag

Effects of the Coronavirus pandemic on Italy's tourism industry
Coronavirus in Italy

Effects of the Coronavirus pandemic on Italy's tourism industry