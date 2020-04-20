Rome: Palazzo Merulana art museum founder dies

Claudio Cerasi opened Palazzo Merulana in Rome almost two years ago.

Palazzo Merulana, one of Rome's newest and most impressive art museums, has bid farewell to its founder Claudio Cerasi who died last night, 19 April.

Announcing the news on its Facebook page, the museum paid tribute to Cerasi as a "modern, kind, generous and determined soul" who realised his dream of offering Rome an "innovative, open and inclusive place."

Cerasi died almost two years after he opened the new art museum at the city's long-abandoned health offices on Via Merulana, following a €5 million restoration project.

      Read also:

In addition to funding the three-year renovation of the city-owned building, the entrepreneur filled Palazzo Merulana with the important collection of early 20th-century art that he had assembled privately with his wife, Elena.

Under an 88-year lease, the public-private venture entrusted the management of the museum to Coopculture, Italy's largest cooperative in the heritage and cultural activities sector.

Cerasi spared no expense in refurbishing the four-storey palazzo, sections of which had been lying in disrepair for 60 years.

The Cerasi collection comprises 90 works by Italian artists including Balla, Cambellotti, Casorati, de Chirico, Donghi, Mafai, Pirandello, Schifano and Severini.

General Info

Address Via Merulana, 121, 00185 Roma RM, Italy
Website https://www.palazzomerulana.it/

View on Map

Rome: Palazzo Merulana art museum founder dies

Via Merulana, 121, 00185 Roma RM, Italy
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
70291
Previous article Coronavirus: Rome buses prepare for Phase Two

RELATED ARTICLES

Italy proposes 'Netflix of Italian culture'
Culture

Italy proposes 'Netflix of Italian culture'

Find your doppelgänger in Italy's art museums
Culture

Find your doppelgänger in Italy's art museums

Rome's Villa Pamphilj park is being vandalised at night
Culture

Rome's Villa Pamphilj park is being vandalised at night

Rome opera house renews Fuortes as head
Culture

Rome opera house renews Fuortes as head

Morricone music rings out over Roman Forum
Culture

Morricone music rings out over Roman Forum

Romantic poets celebrated on stamps
Culture

Romantic poets celebrated on stamps

Raphael's bittersweet 500th anniversary in Rome
Culture

Raphael's bittersweet 500th anniversary in Rome

Romans imitate Etruscan art on social media
Culture

Romans imitate Etruscan art on social media

Rome: European Heritage Label for Ostia Antica
Culture

Rome: European Heritage Label for Ostia Antica

Share the beauty of Italy's museums with the world
Culture

Share the beauty of Italy's museums with the world

How Rome's English-language bookshops are coping with lockdown
Culture

How Rome's English-language bookshops are coping with lockdown

Tipping in Italy: When, Where and How Much
Culture

Tipping in Italy: When, Where and How Much

Rome libraries open virtually during lockdown
Culture

Rome libraries open virtually during lockdown

Rome Opera House dancers train at home
Culture

Rome Opera House dancers train at home

Italy's culture never stops - even during a lockdown
Culture

Italy's culture never stops - even during a lockdown