Rome celebrates birthday with virtual tour of Baths of Caracalla

Virtual visit to Baths of Caracalla on Rome's birthday.

Rome's Baths of Caracalla, currently closed to the public due to the coronavirus emergency, can be visited virtually on the occasion of the 2,773rd birthday of the Eternal City.

The special event, which will be aired at 10.00 on 21 April, is part of the Cultura non si ferma (Culture does not stop) campaign by Italy's culture ministry.

The video, guided by the site's director Marina Piranomonte, will take the viewer through the majestic ruins of the bath complex, including the gymnasiums, frigidarium and calidarium, the spectacular mosaics and the underground tunnels that lead to the largest preserved Roman mithraeum.

The film, which will also include drone footage of the site, will feature memories of numerous cultural events from recent years, including performances by composer Alvin Curran and the choir of the Accademia Nazionale di S. Cecilia directed by Antonio Pappano.

The video can be watched, from 10.00 on 21 April, on the following social media channels:

www.youtube.com/user/MiBACT

www.soprintendenzaspecialeroma.it

www.youtube.com/c/SoprintendenzaSpecialeRoma

www.facebook.com/soprintendenzaspecialeroma

www.instagram.com/soprintendenzaspecialeroma