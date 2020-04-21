Coronavirus: Albania sends 60 nurses to help Italy
Albania sends medical help to Italy a second time.
Albania has renewed its commitment to helping Italy face the coronavirus pandemic by sending 60 nurses, less than a month after it sent 30 nurses and doctors in late March.
The nurses arrived in Rome on 20 April and were welcomed by Italy's foreign minister Luigi Di Maio who thanked Albania's prime minister Edi Rama and the Albanian people for the "second great display of friendship."
Di Maio said the Italian army would drive the nurses to Le Marche - "a heavily hit region which will be helped" - where they would be deployed immediately.
"We would never have made it without help from abroad" - said Di Maio - "and it is thanks to these people that we are, we hope, winning the battle against this invisible enemy that is the coronavirus."
Ringrazio @ediramaal, il governo e il popolo albanese per il secondo grande attestato di amicizia concreto inviatoci.
60 infermieri a supporto delle nostre forze bianche, in prima linea da oltre 40 giorni.
Orgoglioso dell'aiuto che l'Italia sta ricevendo da tanti Stati nel mondo. pic.twitter.com/vCGSNAhcTa
— Luigi Di Maio (@luigidimaio) April 20, 2020
