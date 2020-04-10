Coronavirus in Italy: Baths of Caracalla lit with colours of Italian flag

Caracalla becomes latest Rome landmark to be illuminated during Italy's darkest hour.

Rome's Baths of Caracalla will be illuminated with the green, white and red colours of the Italian tricolour every night until the end of the country's Coronavirus emergency.

The illumination of the northern section of the ancient baths complex, which dates to the third-century AD, was carried out in collaboration with the capital's energy supplier Acea.

It follows similar gestures at Palazzo Chigi, the Senate and city hall, as well as the old gasometro in Ostiense and the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations.

The initiative is promoted by the city's special superintendency which described the move as a sign of unity as well as symbolising the hope that places of culture can reopen "as soon as it is possible to do so in complete safety."

General Info

Address Viale delle Terme di Caracalla, 00153 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Coronavirus in Italy: Baths of Caracalla lit with colours of Italian flag

Viale delle Terme di Caracalla, 00153 Roma RM, Italy
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
70169
Previous article Effects of the Coronavirus pandemic on Italy's tourism industry

RELATED ARTICLES

Effects of the Coronavirus pandemic on Italy's tourism industry
Coronavirus in Italy

Effects of the Coronavirus pandemic on Italy's tourism industry

Morricone guitarist to perform at Roman Forum
Coronavirus in Italy

Morricone guitarist to perform at Roman Forum

Coronavirus in Italy: Intensive care hospitalizations drop for the sixth consecutive day
Coronavirus in Italy

Coronavirus in Italy: Intensive care hospitalizations drop for the sixth consecutive day

Rome supermarkets close for Easter holiday
Coronavirus in Italy

Rome supermarkets close for Easter holiday

Vatican: Pope celebrates Easter in St Peter's without faithful
Coronavirus in Italy

Vatican: Pope celebrates Easter in St Peter's without faithful

Coronavirus: Italy prepares for Phase Two
Coronavirus in Italy

Coronavirus: Italy prepares for Phase Two

Rome: empty and silent in stunning drone video
Coronavirus in Italy

Rome: empty and silent in stunning drone video

Coronavirus in Italy: Intensive care admissions are still falling
Coronavirus in Italy

Coronavirus in Italy: Intensive care admissions are still falling

Will Rome extend the Raphael exhibition?
Coronavirus in Italy

Will Rome extend the Raphael exhibition?

Coronavirus in Italy: drop in new coronavirus cases in Italy over the last 24 hours
Coronavirus in Italy

Coronavirus in Italy: drop in new coronavirus cases in Italy over the last 24 hours

Coronavirus: Doctors check commuters at Rome train stations
Coronavirus in Italy

Coronavirus: Doctors check commuters at Rome train stations

Ciao Giorgio: Italy's premier mourns bodyguard
Coronavirus in Italy

Ciao Giorgio: Italy's premier mourns bodyguard

Coronavirus: Italy injects €400 billion into economy
Coronavirus in Italy

Coronavirus: Italy injects €400 billion into economy

Coronavirus in Italy: number of patients in Intensive care continues to drop
Coronavirus in Italy

Coronavirus in Italy: number of patients in Intensive care continues to drop

There are 156 Coronavirus free municipalities in the Lazio Region
Coronavirus in Italy

There are 156 Coronavirus free municipalities in the Lazio Region