Coronavirus in Italy: Baths of Caracalla lit with colours of Italian flag

Caracalla becomes latest Rome landmark to be illuminated during Italy's darkest hour.

Rome's Baths of Caracalla will be illuminated with the green, white and red colours of the Italian tricolour every night until the end of the country's Coronavirus emergency.

The illumination of the northern section of the ancient baths complex, which dates to the third-century AD, was carried out in collaboration with the capital's energy supplier Acea.

It follows similar gestures at Palazzo Chigi, the Senate and city hall, as well as the old gasometro in Ostiense and the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations.

The initiative is promoted by the city's special superintendency which described the move as a sign of unity as well as symbolising the hope that places of culture can reopen "as soon as it is possible to do so in complete safety."