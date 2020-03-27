Italy's flag lights up its darkest hour

The three colours of the Italian flag, green, white and red have been appearing on monuments all over Italy, as well as abroad, to support the country during its COVID-19 crisis.

In Rome three key monuments are lit up at night, the government's offices at Palazzo Chigi, the Senate and the Campidoglio, the centre of Rome's city government. They will stay lit until the end of the crisis.

Two other Roman landmarks have also turned on the national colours; the decommissioned gasometro in Ostiense, which is also an important icon for many Romans, and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO). The Colosseum, which is illuminated on all sorts of important occasions, may soon follow suit.

There have been similar illuminations with the flag from north to south Italy; Turin, Milan, Verona, Florence and Bari in the south. Some of these were first lit up to mark the date of Italy's unification on 17 March 1860 but have continued since.

Other countries have also supported Italy with the country's flag illuminating their own national icons. It has been seen in Paris, Sarajevo, Mostar, Tirana, Jerusalem, Dubai, Rio de Janeiro and New York.