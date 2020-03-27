Italy's flag lights up its darkest hour

The three colours of the Italian flag, green, white and red have been appearing on monuments all over Italy, as well as abroad, to support the country during its COVID-19 crisis.

In Rome three key monuments are lit up at night, the government's offices at Palazzo Chigi, the Senate and the Campidoglio, the centre of Rome's city government. They will stay lit until the end of the crisis.

Two other Roman landmarks have also turned on the national colours; the decommissioned gasometro in Ostiense, which is also an important icon for many Romans, and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO). The Colosseum, which is illuminated on all sorts of important occasions, may soon follow suit. 

There have been similar illuminations with the flag from north to south Italy; Turin, Milan, Verona, Florence and Bari in the south. Some of these were first lit up to mark the date of Italy's unification on 17 March 1860 but have continued since. 

Other countries have also supported Italy with the country's flag illuminating their own national icons. It has been seen in Paris, Sarajevo, Mostar, Tirana, Jerusalem, Dubai, Rio de Janeiro and New York.
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
69968
Previous article Tipping in Italy: When, Where and How Much

RELATED ARTICLES

Coronavirus: Made in Italy to the rescue
Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Made in Italy to the rescue

Data on the spread of Coronavirus in Italy
Coronavirus

Data on the spread of Coronavirus in Italy

Coronavirus: Vatican newspaper suspends printing
Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Vatican newspaper suspends printing

Vatican: priest at pope's residence tests positive for Coronavirus
Coronavirus

Vatican: priest at pope's residence tests positive for Coronavirus

Doctor Jessen apologises to Italians
Coronavirus

Doctor Jessen apologises to Italians

Italy's ministry of health pushes ahead with drug and vaccine trials for Covid-19
Coronavirus

Italy's ministry of health pushes ahead with drug and vaccine trials for Covid-19

Coronavirus in Italy: fines of up to €3,000 for violating quarantine rules
Coronavirus

Coronavirus in Italy: fines of up to €3,000 for violating quarantine rules

Italy: Number of Coronavirus deaths rises again by 743
Coronavirus

Italy: Number of Coronavirus deaths rises again by 743

Italy's Coronavirus deaths fall for second day in a row
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy's Coronavirus deaths fall for second day in a row

Russia sends nine planes to Italy with doctors and medical aid
Coronavirus in Italy

Russia sends nine planes to Italy with doctors and medical aid

Italy issues further travel restrictions
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy issues further travel restrictions

Almost 8,000 doctors volunteer for Italy's Coronavirus task force
Coronavirus in Italy

Almost 8,000 doctors volunteer for Italy's Coronavirus task force

All non- essential activities to shut down in Italy
Coronavirus in Italy

All non- essential activities to shut down in Italy

English language book delivery in Rome
Coronavirus in Italy

English language book delivery in Rome

Coronavirus, Italy: 793 deaths in one day
Coronavirus in Italy

Coronavirus, Italy: 793 deaths in one day