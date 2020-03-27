Rome mayor asks people to report those breaking quarantine rules
Controversy on social media as Romans label the move 'fascist' and 'witch hunt'.
Rome's mayor Virginia Raggi has invited the city's residents to report violations of the government's quarantine rules due to the Coronavirus emergency by using an online platform established specifically for this purpose.
Raggi has appealed for citizens to inform the city of assembramenti, or gatherings of people, in violation of the nationwide lockdown, by making a report on the city's website.
The move, announced on the city's Facebook page, has provoked controversy among Romans who say it comes at a difficult time when the population is already making heavy sacrifices and abiding by the restrictions on their personal freedom.
The president of the central Municipio I borough, Sabrina Alfonsi of the centre-left Partito Democratico (PD), condemned "the practice of informing", saying that the work of ensuring against violations was already being done "very well" by the police.