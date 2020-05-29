Rome's limited traffic zones stay open this summer

Rome limited traffic zone or ZTL to remain open this summer.

Rome's restricted traffic areas, or ZTL, will remain open to traffic until 30 August, as part of an order due to be signed by the city's mayor Virginia Raggi.

The order will extend the measures currently in place, until 31 May, which allow full access to the zone a traffico limitato in the historic centre and Trastevere.

        Read also:

The extension until 30 August is part of an effort by the city to help businesses as they struggle with the fallout from the covid-19 lockdown and the absence of tourists.

Photo: Nadezhda Kharitonova / Shutterstock.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Rome launches 1,000 Helbiz electric scooters
Transport

Rome launches 1,000 Helbiz electric scooters

Rome bus and metro strike on 29 May
Transport

Rome bus and metro strike on 29 May

Rome metro station reopens fully after more than a year
Transport

Rome metro station reopens fully after more than a year

Rome to limit numbers on metro and buses
Transport

Rome to limit numbers on metro and buses

Rome bus colouring game during lockdown
Transport

Rome bus colouring game during lockdown

Rome streets bid farewell to cobblestones
Transport

Rome streets bid farewell to cobblestones

The Italian government steps in to save a cut-back Alitalia
Transport

The Italian government steps in to save a cut-back Alitalia

Rome city bus destroyed by fire
Transport

Rome city bus destroyed by fire

Coronavirus: free parking on Rome streets
Transport

Coronavirus: free parking on Rome streets

Free taxis in Rome for Doctors fighting Coronavirus
Transport

Free taxis in Rome for Doctors fighting Coronavirus

Rome buses and metro to stop at 21.00
Transport

Rome buses and metro to stop at 21.00

Traffic-free Sunday in Rome on 1 March
Transport

Traffic-free Sunday in Rome on 1 March

Rome: Metro B to close early and at weekends
Transport

Rome: Metro B to close early and at weekends

Rome bus and metro strike on 24 February
Transport

Rome bus and metro strike on 24 February

Traffic-free Sunday in Rome on 23 February
Transport

Traffic-free Sunday in Rome on 23 February