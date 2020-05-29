Rome's limited traffic zones stay open this summer
Rome limited traffic zone or ZTL to remain open this summer.Rome's restricted traffic areas, or ZTL, will remain open to traffic until 30 August, as part of an order due to be signed by the city's mayor Virginia Raggi.
The order will extend the measures currently in place, until 31 May, which allow full access to the zone a traffico limitato in the historic centre and Trastevere.
Photo: Nadezhda Kharitonova / Shutterstock.com
