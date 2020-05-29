Rome's limited traffic zones stay open this summer

Rome limited traffic zone or ZTL to remain open this summer.

Rome's restricted traffic areas, or ZTL, will remain open to traffic until 30 August, as part of an order due to be signed by the city's mayor Virginia Raggi.

The order will extend the measures currently in place, until 31 May, which allow full access to the zone a traffico limitato in the historic centre and Trastevere.

The extension until 30 August is part of an effort by the city to help businesses as they struggle with the fallout from the covid-19 lockdown and the absence of tourists.

Photo: Nadezhda Kharitonova / Shutterstock.com