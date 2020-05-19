Italy ready to welcome tourists this summer

Italy promises transparency as part of a "safe and concrete tourism plan" says Di Maio.

Italy is "ready and prepared" to welcome back European tourists from 3 June onwards, foreign minister Luigi Di Maio told counterparts from various EU countries during a summit on tourist flows on 18 May, reports Rai News.

Di Maio said it was "unacceptable" that there should be blacklists among European countries, warning: "If we do not change direction, there will be serious economic repercussions on the tourism sectors of all European countries, not just Italy."

The foreign ministers reached agreement that there should be no "bilateral agreements" or "tourism pacts" between EU nations, a proposal ruled out categorically by Italian premier Giuseppe Conte in recent days.

     Read also:

"We are committed to providing a weekly report in several languages of the epidemiological trend" in Italy, "region by region", concluded Di Maio, addressing his counterparts from Austria, Croatia, Cyprus, Germany, Greece, Portugal, Slovenia and Spain.

The summit took place the same day that Italy reopened a large section of its economy, and came as the country's daily death rate from coronavirus dropped to 99, the lowest tally since before the nationwide lockdown began on 10 March.

In a tweet yesterday evening, Di Maio stated (in Italian): "We must restart the country and guarantee safety to Italians. This is why it is essential that in the summer Italy has the possibility to welcome tourists from other EU countries as well. We are working on a safe and concrete tourism plan."
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
70577
Previous article Rome to reopen world's greatest Raphael show

RELATED ARTICLES

Rome sidewalks carry social distance warnings
Coronavirus in Italy

Rome sidewalks carry social distance warnings

Italy reopens for business after lockdown
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy reopens for business after lockdown

Italy to allow travel to and from abroad from 3 June
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy to allow travel to and from abroad from 3 June

Siena cancels Palio horse race
Coronavirus in Italy

Siena cancels Palio horse race

Vatican to reopen St Peter's Basilica on 18 May
Coronavirus in Italy

Vatican to reopen St Peter's Basilica on 18 May

Italy's beaches will be open but with strict rules
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy's beaches will be open but with strict rules

Italy: new rules for hairdressers, barbers and beauticians
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy: new rules for hairdressers, barbers and beauticians

Italy says no to EU tourist corridors this summer
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy says no to EU tourist corridors this summer

Italy approves €55 billion stimulus package
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy approves €55 billion stimulus package

Italian army cleans Rome churches
Coronavirus in Italy

Italian army cleans Rome churches

Coronavirus: Italy considers further lifting of restrictions
Coronavirus in Italy

Coronavirus: Italy considers further lifting of restrictions

Italy: bars, restaurants and hairdressers can reopen from 18 May
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy: bars, restaurants and hairdressers can reopen from 18 May

Italians will go on summer holidays says Conte
Coronavirus in Italy

Italians will go on summer holidays says Conte

Dos and don'ts of Phase 2 in Italy
Coronavirus in Italy

Dos and don'ts of Phase 2 in Italy

Coronavirus: Italy to lift public Mass ban on 18 May
Coronavirus in Italy

Coronavirus: Italy to lift public Mass ban on 18 May