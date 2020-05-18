Rome: Ikea reopens after lockdown, mega queue

200-metre queue of people waiting for Rome branch of Ikea to reopen.

Ikea has reopened in Rome, along with other shops, bars, restaurants and hairdressers, with the easing of Italy's coronavirus lockdown restrictions on 18 May.

The reopening of the Anagnina branch of the Swedish giant - closed since 12 March - has led to a colossal 200-metre queue of customers eager to stock up on household furnishings.

Read also:

The social distancing measures required under Italy's Phase Two regulations means that the number of people allowed into the Ikea store is limited, resulting in today's scene immortalised in a photograph by Micaela Quintavalle.

General Info

Address Via Fattoria Rampa, 35, 00173 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Rome: Ikea reopens after lockdown, mega queue

Via Fattoria Rampa, 35, 00173 Roma RM, Italy
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
70568
Previous article Rome sidewalks carry social distance warnings

RELATED ARTICLES

Rome: IKEA customers argue, plates fly, child injured
Retail

Rome: IKEA customers argue, plates fly, child injured

January 2020 sales in Rome
Retail

January 2020 sales in Rome

Christmas shopping in Rome
Retail

Christmas shopping in Rome

Best Christmas Markets in Rome
Retail

Best Christmas Markets in Rome

Rome police close Christmas market in Piazza Navona
Retail

Rome police close Christmas market in Piazza Navona

Primark to open store in Rome
Retail

Primark to open store in Rome

Black Friday in Rome
Retail

Black Friday in Rome

Rinascente gives €3 million to redo Rome streets
Retail

Rinascente gives €3 million to redo Rome streets

Rome’s summer sales begin on 6 July
Retail

Rome’s summer sales begin on 6 July

Rome's Metropolitan cinema to be redeveloped
Retail

Rome's Metropolitan cinema to be redeveloped

Ikea opens store at Eataly in Rome
Retail

Ikea opens store at Eataly in Rome

Amazon Prime Now offers online grocery shopping in Rome
Retail

Amazon Prime Now offers online grocery shopping in Rome

January 2018 sales in Rome
Retail

January 2018 sales in Rome

Rinascente returns to Rome centre
Retail

Rinascente returns to Rome centre

Shop closures and falling sales in Rome
Retail

Shop closures and falling sales in Rome