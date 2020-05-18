Rome: Ikea reopens after lockdown, mega queue

200-metre queue of people waiting for Rome branch of Ikea to reopen.

Ikea has reopened in Rome, along with other shops, bars, restaurants and hairdressers, with the easing of Italy's coronavirus lockdown restrictions on 18 May.

The reopening of the Anagnina branch of the Swedish giant - closed since 12 March - has led to a colossal 200-metre queue of customers eager to stock up on household furnishings.

The social distancing measures required under Italy's Phase Two regulations means that the number of people allowed into the Ikea store is limited, resulting in today's scene immortalised in a photograph by Micaela Quintavalle.