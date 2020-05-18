Rome sidewalks carry social distance warnings

Rome urges residents to keep their distance with signs on street pavements.

Rome mayor Virginia Raggi has launched a new street campaign to remind people to maintain social distancing measures, saying: "We can be close also by respecting distances."

The campaign involves striped lines on Rome pavements, complete with Roma Capitale sign and city logo, to enforce safety distances required by Phase Two in Italy's coronavirus emergency.

The mayor announced the move on her Facebook page, posting pictures of sidewalks outside the central registry office on Via Petroselli and outside the market on the shopping street of Via Cola di Rienzo.

      Read also:

"At this moment it is very important to continue to maintain the physical distance to limit the maximum the risk of contagion," said the mayor, adding that the signage was created using non-toxic paints.

The signs - which have received a mixed response from Romans - come ahead of a further loosening of lockdown restrictions on 18 May.
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985.
70566
