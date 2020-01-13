Rome: IKEA customers argue, plates fly, child injured

Child injured accidentally in argument at IKEA restaurant in Rome.

A banal dispute over who was first in line at the restaurant of an IKEA store in Rome quickly escalated, causing injury to a child, on Sunday 12 January.

The incident, which took place at the IKEA outlet in Anagnina, kicked off when a disagreement broke out between two men - one elderly, the other middle-aged - as they queued for food.

The scene involved both men hurling insults at each other, with neither party backing down until security guards managed to diffuse the situation.

Or so they thought. When the two gentlemen had finished ordering their meals, they both ended up at the cashier at the same time where their furious war of words resumed over who was first.

The spectacle escalated when the wife of the elderly man decided to throw a plate at her husband's sparring partner. Unfortunately her aim left a lot to be desired. The plate missed its intended target, smashing onto the ground, sending shards into the crowd of dismayed diners nearby.

Among these were several children, one of whom - an 11-year-old - had to be treated for injuries to her ankle after being hit by shrapnel from the plate.

Security guards rushed back to calm the situation until the prompt arrival of the carabinieri.