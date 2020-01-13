Rome honours victims of the Holocaust

Rome installs 34 new stolpersteine memorials.

Rome will install 34 new brass cobblestone memorials to victims of the Holocaust at various locations throughout the capital, from the historic centre to the suburbs, on 13 and 14 January.

The memorials will be dedicated to Jews and partisans, including women and children, who were either deported to Auschwitz-Birkenau Nazi concentration camp or killed at the Fosse Ardeatine in Rome.

The cobblestone-sized memorials are known as stolpersteine in German, or literally translated “stumbling stones”, and are installed outside the last chosen place of residence of victims of the Holocaust.

Gunter Demnig in Rome. Photo LaPresse.

Rome's newest stolpersteine will be installed by German artist Gunter Demnig in the Jewish Ghetto as well as in districts including Prati, Flaminio, Centocelle and Boccea.

Demnig installed the first stolpersteine in Cologne in 1995, and since then about 50,000 have been installed on streets throughout Europe.

The project has been active in Rome for the last decade, for more details see Pietre d'inciampo website.

Cover image: Corriere della Sera