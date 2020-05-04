Alitalia suspends Rome-New York flights

Italian flag carrier drops New York flights until 31 May.

Alitalia is to suspend all flights between Rome and New York from 5 May until 31 May, reports Italian newspaper of record Corriere della Sera.

The unexpected stop to the service, which is the company's only intercontinental connection to have remained active to date during the coronavirus emergency, comes as Italy enters Phase Two of the coronavirus emergency.

The rumour circulating, according to Italian media, is that the interruption to the flight is due to the fear of cabin crews having to spend the night in New York - in the midst of a covid-19 emergency - as part of their obligatory rest after the outward flight before returning to Rome.

However other observers have attributed the suspension of the flights to the low number of passengers.

"The cancellation of the Rome-New York route, if confirmed, is a serious mistake", said a note issued by the Fit-Cisl trade union.

Photo credit: Stefano Garau / Shutterstock.com