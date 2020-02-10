New York to Rome in six and a half hours: Alitalia record

Alitalia's record flight time aided by Storm Ciara jet stream.

Alitalia made record time crossing the Atlantic on 9 February, recording a flight time of six hours and 38 minutes between New York and Rome.

The Boeing 777, which took off from JFK airport at 17.18 (23.18 in Italy) on 8 February, landed at Leonardo da Vinci airport at 5.56 the next morning, more than an hour ahead of schedule.

The record, which saw the plane beat the normal flight time of seven and a half hours, was aided by a particularly intense jet stream blowing from America to Europe, helping the aircraft to reach speeds of 1,164 km per hour.

Milan

Alitalia also made history the same night in Milan after a flight from New York to Malpensa took just six hours and 12 minutes, compared to the average time of just over seven hours.

London

Meanwhile a British Airways flight BA112 crossed the Atlantic in just four hours and 56 minutes, with aviation experts hailing the flight as the fastest subsonic New York-London journey.

The Boeing 747-436 reached speeds of 1,327 km per hour as it rode a jet stream accelerated by Storm Ciara, landing in Heathrow 80 minutes ahead of schedule on 9 February.

The BA flight beat Norwegian Air's previous record of five hours 13 minutes, however the fastest transatlantic crossing belongs to BA Concorde, which flew from New York to London in two hours, 52 minutes and 59 seconds in 1996.

General Info

Address Via dell' Aeroporto di Fiumicino, 00054 Fiumicino RM, Italy

View on Map

New York to Rome in six and a half hours: Alitalia record

Via dell' Aeroporto di Fiumicino, 00054 Fiumicino RM, Italy
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
69391
Previous article Sculptor Beverly Pepper dies in Italy

RELATED ARTICLES

Civita di Bagnoregio: Lazio town that refuses to die
Articles

Civita di Bagnoregio: Lazio town that refuses to die

Wuhan virus: Rome airport steps up screening
Travel

Wuhan virus: Rome airport steps up screening

Rome airports: 2019 record with almost 50 million passengers
Travel

Rome airports: 2019 record with almost 50 million passengers

Rome airport: €3 million cash in luggage
Travel

Rome airport: €3 million cash in luggage

Italy: Le Marche among world's Top 10 regions to visit in 2020
Travel

Italy: Le Marche among world's Top 10 regions to visit in 2020

Last keeper of Italy's orgy island dies
Travel

Last keeper of Italy's orgy island dies

Rome flights delayed due to strong winds
Travel

Rome flights delayed due to strong winds

Christmas snow train through Abruzzo
Travel

Christmas snow train through Abruzzo

Canale Monterano: deserted village near Rome
Travel

Canale Monterano: deserted village near Rome

Rome airport introduces facial recognition
Travel

Rome airport introduces facial recognition