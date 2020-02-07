Sculptor Beverly Pepper dies in Italy

Art world mourns American sculptor Beverly Pepper.

Beverly Pepper, the internationally-celebrated American sculptor, died aged 97 at her home in the Umbrian city of Todi on 5 February.

Pepper was known for her monumental works, site specific and Land art, but she remained independent from any particular art movement.

The New York artist, whose work was fashioned from Cor-Ten steel - a metal which acquires a sepia patina over time - lived in Italy since the 1950s.

Hailing her as a "Sculptor of Monumental Lightness", The New York Times described her work as being "suffused with a quicksilver lightness that belied its gargantuan scale."

The artist will be buried in the village of Torregentile where her studio-house is located - a mediaeval castle called Beverly's Hills.

Pepper died six months after Todi inaugurated a sculpture park, in her name, featuring the artist's monumental steel sculptures.

Address 06059 Todi, Province of Perugia, Italy

