Rome metro: panic as escalator gives way

No injuries as escalator step collapses at Rome metro station.

 There was panic among commuters at Rome's Furio Camillo metro station when part of the escalator collapsed suddenly on the evening of Sunday 9 February.

There were no injuries in the incident, which took place in front of commuters, according to Rome public transport body ATAC.

Furio Camillo escalators. Photo Il Messaggero.

The escalator has been sealed off pending an investigation by ATAC.

Escalators at Furio Camillo broke down several times last year, leading to the temporary closure of the Metro A station.

The nearby Baldo degli Ubaldi metro station was closed for two months recently to repair its escalators, while Barberini metro station reopened last week after being closed for 11 months due to faulty escalators.

In October 2018 dozens of people were injured in a major accident after an escalator at Repubblica station went out of control as it hurtled downwards at high speed.

Last September the Italian news agency reported that four transport officials were charged with "fraud in public supplies and agrravated personal injuries" in relation to the breakdown of escalators at Repubblica and Barberini.

An investigation discovered that escalator repairs were often carried out in a makeshift manner - sometimes using plastic cable ties; in other cases repairs were not carried out at all, with safety systems tampered with to cover up malfunctions.

Investigators concluded that Rome's underground network presented "an alarming state of danger for public safety."

Cover photo @Luciano Nobili - Twitter

General Info

Address 00179 Rome, Metropolitan City of Rome, Italy

View on Map

Rome metro: panic as escalator gives way

00179 Rome, Metropolitan City of Rome, Italy
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
69393
Previous article New York to Rome in six and a half hours: Alitalia record

RELATED ARTICLES

Traffic-free Sunday in Rome on 9 February
Transport

Traffic-free Sunday in Rome on 9 February

Rome rail line out due to lack of drivers
Transport

Rome rail line out due to lack of drivers

Rome: Barberini metro station reopens after 11 months
Transport

Rome: Barberini metro station reopens after 11 months

Anti-smog traffic measures in Rome
Transport

Anti-smog traffic measures in Rome

Rome bus and metro strike on 3 February
Transport

Rome bus and metro strike on 3 February

Rome second worst city for hours lost in traffic
Transport

Rome second worst city for hours lost in traffic

Traffic restrictions on Sunday 19 January in Rome

Traffic restrictions on Sunday 19 January in Rome

Rome extends diesel ban amid smog crisis
Transport

Rome extends diesel ban amid smog crisis

How to use public transport in Rome
Transport

How to use public transport in Rome

Rome bus breaks in half
Transport

Rome bus breaks in half

Rome streets bid farewell to cobblestones
Transport

Rome streets bid farewell to cobblestones

New Year in Rome: public transport
Transport

New Year in Rome: public transport

Another Rome bus goes up in flames
Transport

Another Rome bus goes up in flames

Lazio Region invests €800 million in Rome trains
Transport

Lazio Region invests €800 million in Rome trains

Rome bus bursts into flames
Transport

Rome bus bursts into flames