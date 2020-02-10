Rome metro: panic as escalator gives way

No injuries as escalator step collapses at Rome metro station.

There was panic among commuters at Rome's Furio Camillo metro station when part of the escalator collapsed suddenly on the evening of Sunday 9 February.

There were no injuries in the incident, which took place in front of commuters, according to Rome public transport body ATAC.

Furio Camillo escalators. Photo Il Messaggero.

The escalator has been sealed off pending an investigation by ATAC.

Escalators at Furio Camillo broke down several times last year, leading to the temporary closure of the Metro A station.

The nearby Baldo degli Ubaldi metro station was closed for two months recently to repair its escalators, while Barberini metro station reopened last week after being closed for 11 months due to faulty escalators.

In October 2018 dozens of people were injured in a major accident after an escalator at Repubblica station went out of control as it hurtled downwards at high speed.

Last September the Italian news agency reported that four transport officials were charged with "fraud in public supplies and agrravated personal injuries" in relation to the breakdown of escalators at Repubblica and Barberini.

An investigation discovered that escalator repairs were often carried out in a makeshift manner - sometimes using plastic cable ties; in other cases repairs were not carried out at all, with safety systems tampered with to cover up malfunctions.

Investigators concluded that Rome's underground network presented "an alarming state of danger for public safety."

Cover photo @Luciano Nobili - Twitter