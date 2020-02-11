Rome: Ostiense is one of Europe's coolest quarters

Ostiense makes The Guardian's top 10 list of Europe's coolest neighbourhoods.

Rome's Ostiense district, south of the city centre, has been included among a list of "10 of the coolest neighbourhoods in Europe" by British newspaper The Guardian.

The guide says that Ostiense "has shaken off its industrial past to become a bastion of new restaurants, street art and bars", noting the area's large student population, reasonable rents, metro station, good food and historic sites.

Among the landmarks mentioned is Centrale Montermartini, a fomer power plant and today one of Rome's most off-the-radar museums, highlighted for its "jarring juxtaposition" of classical statues displayed among defunct engines and turbines.

Centrale Montemartini in Ostiense

Other monuments listed by The Guardian include the Non-Catholic Cemetery - the final resting place of Romantic poets Keats and Shelley - and the ancient Pyramid of Caius Cestius, located adjacent to each other in the Testaccio district which borders with Ostiense.

St Paul's Outside the Walls, in the S. Paolo area of Ostiense, also makes the list, noted for its "quiet stream of visitors, its ancient mosaics and 13th-century cloister."

Noting that shops are not "Ostiense's forte", the guide directs vistors to Eataly, the Italian food emporium on the Garbatella side of Ostiense train station, and the zero-waste Negozio Leggero (Via Chiabrera 80), for its package-free products, near St Paul's.

Porto Fluviale in Ostiense

As for where to eat, The Guardian suggests the restaurant and micro-bakery Marigold (Via Giovanni da Empoli 37) for its "cosy atmosphere and homely dishes"; Trattoria Pennestri (Via Giovanni da Empoli 5) for both traditional Roman and gourmet cuisine; and Osteria Fratelli Mori (Via dei Conciatori 10) for its cucina romana menu.

Other venues listed incude the cafe-bookshop Caffè Letterario (Via Ostiense 95), T-Bar for its large terrace (Via Ostiense 182); Porto Fluviale and its "Instagrammable courtyard" (Via del Porto Fluviale 22); or Il Pangocciolaio (Via dei Magazzini Generali 15) for "late-night munchies."

General Info

Address Ostiense, Rome, Metropolitan City of Rome, Italy

View on Map

