Rome's Garbatella celebrates 100 years in 2020

Rome neighbourhood of Garbatella marks centenary in 2020.

The south Rome suburb of Garbatella is preparing to celebrate its 100th birthday on 18 February 2020.

Garbatella's celebrations will mark the anniversary of the ground-breaking ceremony at Piazza Brin on 18 February 1920, an event presided over by Italy's King Victor Emanuel III.

Garbatella. Photo Nat (@NataschaAurelio) Twitter

Established originally to accommodate the families of workers in neighbouring Ostiense, Garbatella is popular today due to its distinctive, eclectic architecture, as well as for its restaurants and laidback nightlife, its theatre and street art.

Garbatella. Photo Nat (@NataschaAurelio) Twitter

Characterised by rambling lanes and winding steps, overgrown gardens, allotments and laundry on lines, Garbatella has a timeworn charm with the intimate atmosphere of a village.

Garbatella was popularised in the 1993 movie Caro diario by Nanni Moretti who toured the area on his Vespa to the backdrop of the Leonard Cohen track I'm Your Man.

Garbatella. Photo Yallers Italia instagram.com

The programme for the centenary programme of events has yet to be announced but we will publish the details as soon as they become available.