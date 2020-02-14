Rome metro station sets limit of 450 people

Maximum of 450 people on Furio Camillo platform for safety reasons.

Rome Metro A station Furio Camillo has set a limit of 450 people on the platform due to being under pressure after one of its escalators broke down on 9 February.

The city's public transport authority ATAC made the decision for safety reasons as the station is currently served by only three of its four escalators.

Once the maximum number of 450 commuters has been reached on the platform an announcement will be made and the station's entry gates will be closed temporarily.

The incident which led to the current crowd-control situation involved a step collapsing on the station's escalator.

There were no injuries in the incident which took place in front of commuters. 

Furio Camillo, 00181 Roma RM, Italy

