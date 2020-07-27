Covid-19: Italy adds Romania and Bulgaria to quarantine list

Quarantine for those who enter Italy from Romania and Bulgaria.

The Italian government has imposed quarantine measures for people entering Italy after staying in Romania and Bulgaria in the last 14 days, in a move designed to prevent the importation of covid-19 into the country.

The order was signed on 24 July by Italy's health minister Roberto Speranza who said that "prudence and attention are still needed" to fight the coronavirus which "is not beaten and continues to circulate," reports Italian news agency ANSA.

The measure, which is in place until 31 July and does not apply to flight crews, is "already in force for all non-EU and non-Schengen countries," says Speranza.

There are about one million Romanians working in Italy, employed mostly in construction and personal services, such as domestic workers and carers, according to Italian newspaper La Repubblica.

On 9 July Italy banned entry to people coming from 13 countries that it said presented an excessive rate of covid-19 infections: Armenia, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Brazil, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Chile, Kuwait, North Macedonia, Moldova, Oman, Panama, Peru and Dominican Republic. Italy added Serbia, Montenegro and Kosovo to the list on 16 July.

The travel ban includes all direct and indirect flights to and from countries on the list, and affects anyone who has stayed in or travelled through these countries during the previous 14 days.

There are no entry restrictions into Italy for citizens of EU countries, Schengen countries, the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland, Andorra, San Marino, Monaco, and Vatican City.

Quarantine-free access to Italy also applies to people travelling from the following counries: Algeria, Australia, Canada, Georgia, Japan, New Zealand, Montenegro, Morocco, Rwanda, Serbia, South Korea, Thailand, Tunisia and Uruguay.

For full information, in English, see the Italian health ministry website.

Photo Corriere della Sera
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
71352
Previous article Travel to Italy: who can visit right now
Next article Rome lights up Piazza del Popolo

RELATED ARTICLES

Italy creates national day to remember covid-19 victims
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy creates national day to remember covid-19 victims

Covid-19 in Italy: 'Second wave possible' says Italian health minister
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19 in Italy: 'Second wave possible' says Italian health minister

The latest official data on Covid-19 in Italy
Coronavirus in Italy

The latest official data on Covid-19 in Italy

Italy’s Health Minister says Italy is out of the covid-19 storm
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy’s Health Minister says Italy is out of the covid-19 storm

EU Recovery Fund: €209 billion for Italy
Coronavirus in Italy

EU Recovery Fund: €209 billion for Italy

Covid-19: Italy extends travel ban to Serbia, Montenegro and Kosovo
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Italy extends travel ban to Serbia, Montenegro and Kosovo

Italy extends covid-19 restrictions until 31 July
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy extends covid-19 restrictions until 31 July

Italy honours covid-19 victims and heroes with Rome concert
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy honours covid-19 victims and heroes with Rome concert

Covid-19 in Italy: Rome police seal off nightlife piazze
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19 in Italy: Rome police seal off nightlife piazze

Covid-19: Italy likely to extend state of emergency until end of 2020
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Italy likely to extend state of emergency until end of 2020

Covid-19 positive man stopped in Rome after five days of train travel across Italy
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19 positive man stopped in Rome after five days of train travel across Italy

Italy bans entry from 13 countries over covid-19 fears
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy bans entry from 13 countries over covid-19 fears

Covid-19: Rome airport refuses to let Bangladeshis off plane
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Rome airport refuses to let Bangladeshis off plane

Italy searches for 600 potential covid-19 cases from Bangladesh
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy searches for 600 potential covid-19 cases from Bangladesh

Brides protest in Rome because of covid-19 restrictions
Coronavirus in Italy

Brides protest in Rome because of covid-19 restrictions