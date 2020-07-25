Rome Film Fest to premiere David Bowie movie

Rome's annual film festival is scheduled from 15-25 October 2020.

The 2020 edition of the Rome Film Festival will screen a documentary biopic about the career of David Bowie.

The festival, scheduled at the Auditorium Parco della Musica from 15-25 October, will show Stardust, directed by Gabriel Range with Johnny Flynn in the role of Bowie.

The news was announced by the festival's artistic director Antonio Monda who revealed that a documentary about the career of former AS Roma captain and Italy striker Francesco Totti would also premiere in Rome.

While striving to organise the upcoming festival with "minimal disruption," Monda noted that a question mark hung over the appearance of special guests from the US this year, due to the covid-19 emergency.

"Nobody knows yet if it will be possible for Americans to travel abroad without having to endure a period of quarantine on their arrival,” he said.

There is also a tribute to Ennio Morricone in the planning, with the city voting in recent days to rename the festival's venue - Auditorium Parco della Musica - after the composer who died in Rome on 6 July.