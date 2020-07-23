Covid-19 in Italy: 'Second wave possible' says Italian health minister

Italy's health minister calls on people to follow three "essential" rules.

Italy's health minister Roberto Speranza has said that a "second wave" of covid-19 in Italy is "possible," reports Italian news agency Adnkronos.

"We can try to contain the second wave if we know how to be fast and determined in isolating cases, locating outbreaks and containing them immediately."

The minister, speaking on the 24 Mattino programme on Radio24 on 23 July, said: "It is clear that we cannot have certainties about September, October. In some countries the second wave occurred, it occurred in previous epidemics. It is not certain, but we must consider it as possible. And therefore we must keep ourselves ready".

Speranza said that Italy is in a stronger place than it was in early February because it knows the "opponent" better and acquired knowledge in how to confront the virus.

The minister said that three "essential" rules remain: the use of masks; social distancing and staying clear of crowds; and the frequent washing of hands.

Asked about extending Italy's state of emergency - to grant authorities special powers to tackle the fallout from the coronavirus crisis quickly - Speranza said that the government was in talks last night ahead of announcing the next move.

It has been widely reported in the Italian media that the government is expected to extend the state of emergency until 31 October.

In an interview published in Il Mattino newspaper on Sunday the minister said: "Italy is out of the storm. But it is not yet in a safe port."

In recent days the health councillor of the Lazio Region, Alessio D'Amato, warned of fresh lockdowns in Rome and threatened fines for those who did not wear masks while in company, reports Italian newspaper La Repubblica.

However this was later played down by Lazio Region president Nicola Zingaretti who called on people to respect the rules and urged mayors to "issue orders, where necessary, to limit and avoid gatherings."

On 21 July the island of Capri, in the Campania Region, introduced an order requiring tourists to wear masks in public at weekends, reports Italian news agency ANSA.

Today, 23 July, it was announced that three young people from Rome have tested positive for covid-19 after a holiday on the island in recent days.

Health authorities are now attempting to retrace the movements of the holidaymakers.
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
71322
Previous article The latest official data on Covid-19 in Italy

RELATED ARTICLES

The latest official data on Covid-19 in Italy
Coronavirus in Italy

The latest official data on Covid-19 in Italy

Italy’s Health Minister says Italy is out of the covid-19 storm
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy’s Health Minister says Italy is out of the covid-19 storm

EU Recovery Fund: €209 billion for Italy
Coronavirus in Italy

EU Recovery Fund: €209 billion for Italy

Covid-19: Italy extends travel ban to Serbia, Montenegro and Kosovo
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Italy extends travel ban to Serbia, Montenegro and Kosovo

Italy extends covid-19 restrictions until 31 July
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy extends covid-19 restrictions until 31 July

Italy honours covid-19 victims and heroes with Rome concert
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy honours covid-19 victims and heroes with Rome concert

Covid-19 in Italy: Rome police seal off nightlife piazze
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19 in Italy: Rome police seal off nightlife piazze

Covid-19: Italy likely to extend state of emergency until end of 2020
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Italy likely to extend state of emergency until end of 2020

Covid-19 positive man stopped in Rome after five days of train travel across Italy
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19 positive man stopped in Rome after five days of train travel across Italy

Italy bans entry from 13 countries over covid-19 fears
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy bans entry from 13 countries over covid-19 fears

Covid-19: Rome airport refuses to let Bangladeshis off plane
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Rome airport refuses to let Bangladeshis off plane

Italy searches for 600 potential covid-19 cases from Bangladesh
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy searches for 600 potential covid-19 cases from Bangladesh

Brides protest in Rome because of covid-19 restrictions
Coronavirus in Italy

Brides protest in Rome because of covid-19 restrictions

Covid-19: Italy suspends flights from Bangladesh
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Italy suspends flights from Bangladesh

Lazio region calls for covid-19 tests for arrivals at Rome airport
Coronavirus in Italy

Lazio region calls for covid-19 tests for arrivals at Rome airport