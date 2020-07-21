Covid-19 in Italy: Tourists visiting Capri must wear masks in public

Tourists on popular holiday island must wear masks at weekends when outdoors.

Visitors to the Italian island of Capri will be obliged to wear masks outdoors at weekends amid fears of covid-19 contagion among growing crowds to the popular holiday destination.

The rule, introduced by the island's mayor Marino Lembo, will be in force on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, from 18.00 to 04.00, until 31 July, reports Italian news agency Adnkronos.

The rule will apply to "certain streets" of the island in the Bay of Naples, and only at weekends until the end of July, according to Adnkronos.

The order reportedly takes into account the "particular" context of Capri, including its reduced police staff, limited hospital facilities and the potential difficulties of transporting possible covid-19 patients back to the mainland in the advent of stormy weather conditions.

Italy's regulations to curb the possibility of covid-19 contagion oblige people to wear masks in enclosed public spaces, including on public transport.