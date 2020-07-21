Young people visit Uffizi Gallery because of 'Chiara Ferragni Effect'

Chiara Ferragni recently posed for a photo shoot for Vogue at the Uffizi Museum in Florence, but not everyone appreciates it, and some are critical.

The famous influencer took part in a night visit to the historical museum, accompanied by the museum director Eike Schmidt, and took a photo in front of Botticelli's “Spring”, just as millions of other people have done when visiting the Uffizi Museum under normal circumstances.

Controversy has arisen, particularly against the director of the museum, after he shared the photo on the official Instagram account of the Uffizi.

Art historian Tomaso Montanari, for example, was livid. He questioned the meaning of "this kind of communication", in a tweet and pointed his finger at Eike Schmidt: "Garbage. And not because of Ferragni, who does her job. But the Uffizi board, which doesn't."

The "Chiara Ferragni Effect", however, did not take long to manifest. The Uffizi, while a weekend of controversy over the presence of the influencer ensued, became a trending topic on Instagram and Twitter.

In addition, 9,312 visitors went to the Gallery between Friday and Sunday, an increase of 24% compared to the previous weekend, when 7,511 visitors attended the Uffizi.

"In addition to the general growth, which for the first time since the reopening after lockdown indicates more than 3,000 people per day on Saturday and Sunday, we are pleased to note a real boom of young people in the museum. From Friday to Sunday we had 3,600 children and young people up to 25 years of age,” points out the director, Eike Schmidt.

The mayor of Florence, Dario Nardella, also decided to weigh in: "There are people who can criticize Chiara Ferragni even if she visits a museum. Are you kidding me? She'll always be welcome. And, indeed, in such a difficult moment, anyone who wants to support our culture and share the treasures of Florence with the rest of the world is welcome.”