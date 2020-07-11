The latest official data on Covid-19 in Italy

For the third day in a row the epidemic curve in Italy rises. The new cases recorded yesterday, 10 July, are 276 compared to 229 on 9 July and 193 on Wednesday 8 July. Half of the cases are in Lombardy, where the number increases from 119 to 135 new positives to covid-19.

Also read: 

The total number of people affected by covid-19 in Italy reaches 242,639. According to the bulletin on the Italian Ministry of Health's website, updated to 10 July

The number of deaths is stable, 12 on 10 July as on Wednesday 8 July there were 15, for a total of 34,938.

Also read: 

Deaths were recorded in only 5 regions: Lombardy (6), Piedmont (2), Veneto (2), Tuscany (1) and Lazio (1).

There have been 295 patients cured in 24 hours, 194,273 in all.

As a result of these data, the number of the current patients has fallen slightly, 31 less than 9 July, for a total of 13,428.

Also read: 

RELATED ARTICLES

Covid-19: Italy likely to extend state of emergency until end of 2020
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Italy likely to extend state of emergency until end of 2020

Covid-19 positive man stopped in Rome after five days of train travel across Italy
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19 positive man stopped in Rome after five days of train travel across Italy

Italy bans entry from 13 countries over covid-19 fears
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy bans entry from 13 countries over covid-19 fears

Covid-19: Rome airport refuses to let Bangladeshis off plane
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Rome airport refuses to let Bangladeshis off plane

Italy searches for 600 potential covid-19 cases from Bangladesh
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy searches for 600 potential covid-19 cases from Bangladesh

Brides protest in Rome because of covid-19 restrictions
Coronavirus in Italy

Brides protest in Rome because of covid-19 restrictions

Covid-19: Italy suspends flights from Bangladesh
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Italy suspends flights from Bangladesh

Lazio region calls for covid-19 tests for arrivals at Rome airport
Coronavirus in Italy

Lazio region calls for covid-19 tests for arrivals at Rome airport

How Italy fought covid-19 during lockdown
Coronavirus in Italy

How Italy fought covid-19 during lockdown

Coronavirus in Italy. Fears return to the Veneto. Zaia: 'Now we are at high risk.'
Coronavirus in Italy

Coronavirus in Italy. Fears return to the Veneto. Zaia: 'Now we are at high risk.'

Private Jet with US tourists rejected at Italy’s borders
Coronavirus in Italy

Private Jet with US tourists rejected at Italy’s borders

WHO cites Italy as good example of how to contain covid-19
Coronavirus in Italy

WHO cites Italy as good example of how to contain covid-19

Italy keeps quarantine rules in place as EU opens borders
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy keeps quarantine rules in place as EU opens borders

Coronavirus: Italy records lowest daily death toll since February
Coronavirus in Italy

Coronavirus: Italy records lowest daily death toll since February

Italy to reopen schools on 14 September
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy to reopen schools on 14 September