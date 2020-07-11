The latest official data on Covid-19 in Italy

For the third day in a row the epidemic curve in Italy rises. The new cases recorded yesterday, 10 July, are 276 compared to 229 on 9 July and 193 on Wednesday 8 July. Half of the cases are in Lombardy, where the number increases from 119 to 135 new positives to covid-19.

The total number of people affected by covid-19 in Italy reaches 242,639. According to the bulletin on the Italian Ministry of Health's website, updated to 10 July

The number of deaths is stable, 12 on 10 July as on Wednesday 8 July there were 15, for a total of 34,938.

Deaths were recorded in only 5 regions: Lombardy (6), Piedmont (2), Veneto (2), Tuscany (1) and Lazio (1).

There have been 295 patients cured in 24 hours, 194,273 in all.

As a result of these data, the number of the current patients has fallen slightly, 31 less than 9 July, for a total of 13,428.

