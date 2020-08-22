Italy: Rome airports first in EU to be recognised for fight against covid-19

Recognition comes same day Italy records 947 new coronavirus cases, the highest daily surge since 14 May.

Rome's Fiumicino and Ciampino are the first airports in the European Union to receive the Airport Health Accreditation for the fight against the spread of covid-19 from the Airports Council International (ACI).

The capital's two airports have been held up as an example of best practice for the entire air transport sector to follow, thanks to the recognition from ACI.

Marco Troncone, the CEO of Aeroporti di Roma (AdR) said the airports were "extremely proud" of the result which "confirmed our commitment in a fundamental sector, that of health, which is a priority for us."

AdR has been "at the forefront of passenger service excellence and its commitment to serving the travelling public hasn’t faltered due to the catastrophic effects of the covid-19 pandemic" - said ACI Europe director general Olivier Jankovec, adding that the "absolute priority" of the Roman airports has been on ensuring the "health and safety of passengers and staff alike."

Both airports have recently begun obliging travellers arriving into Rome from 'at risk' countries to undergo covid-19 testing, a programme which has proved successful in identifying people infected with coronavirus, before they travel around Italy.

The recognition for Rome's airports came the same day that Italy registered 947 new covid-19 cases, the highest daily surge since 14 May when Italy was still in lockdown, according to data released by the Italian health ministry.