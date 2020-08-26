Covid-19: Rome police attacked for enforcing mask-wearing rules

Spate of attacks against police in Rome in recent days.

Rome police are coming under increasing attack from people who refuse to wear protective face masks under Italy's rules to contain the spread of covid-19.

A 22-year-old Italian man, who refused requests to wear a mask, attacked several vigili at the Trevi Fountain on the night of 25 August, leaving one of the officers with a broken hand and two others with slight injuries.

The man, who already had a criminal record, now faces charges of resisting arrest and injury to a public official.

It is the latest case of Roman police being attacked by people intent on not following the mask-wearing rules in crowded areas.

In the early hours of 23 August a patrol of vigili came under attack at Ponte Milvio by a group of young people who refused to wear masks. Three people aged between 20 and 25 were reported. Two officers, a man and a woman, ended up in hospital to be treated for injuries.

  • Covid-19: Rome's first fine for not wearing mask handed out at Trevi Fountain

A similar incident occurred in Trastevere where two Italian men, urged by a patrol of carabinieri to wear masks during their walk in a crowded Piazza S. Maria in Trastevere, directed verbal abuse and threats towards the officers who responded by taking them to the police station where they were fined €400 each.

On 21 August Rome police fined an Italian man €400 for refusing to wear a mask among the crowd at the Trevi Fountain, after he made fun of the officers by saying "covid-19 doesn't exist."

In Italy masks must be worn in public areas where social distancing is not possible between 18.00 and 06.00.

Photo La Repubblica

General Info

Address Piazza di Trevi, 00187 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Covid-19: Rome police attacked for enforcing mask-wearing rules

Piazza di Trevi, 00187 Roma RM, Italy
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
71647
Previous article The dark past of Italy's 'orgy island'

RELATED ARTICLES

Italy begins human trials of covid-19 vaccine in Rome
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy begins human trials of covid-19 vaccine in Rome

Covid-19: Rome's first fine for not wearing mask handed out at Trevi Fountain
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Rome's first fine for not wearing mask handed out at Trevi Fountain

The latest official data on Covid-19 in Italy
Coronavirus in Italy

The latest official data on Covid-19 in Italy

Italy: Rome airports first in EU to be recognised for fight against covid-19
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy: Rome airports first in EU to be recognised for fight against covid-19

Covid-19: Italy records highest daily rise in new cases since lockdown ended
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Italy records highest daily rise in new cases since lockdown ended

Covid-19: Italy records highest number of cases since May
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Italy records highest number of cases since May

Images of crowd without masks at Rome water park go viral
Coronavirus in Italy

Images of crowd without masks at Rome water park go viral

Rome: AS Roma goalkeeper tests positive for covid-19
Coronavirus in Italy

Rome: AS Roma goalkeeper tests positive for covid-19

Italy to test teachers for covid-19 before schools reopen
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy to test teachers for covid-19 before schools reopen

Rome: six people test positive for covid-19 on first day of tests at Fiumicino airport
Coronavirus in Italy

Rome: six people test positive for covid-19 on first day of tests at Fiumicino airport

Covid-19: Italy shuts discos and orders mask wearing at night
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Italy shuts discos and orders mask wearing at night

Fiumicino and Ciampino airports prepare for testing holidaymakers
Coronavirus in Italy

Fiumicino and Ciampino airports prepare for testing holidaymakers

Italy: Rome nurse rages against covid-19 deniers
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy: Rome nurse rages against covid-19 deniers

Italy orders covid-19 tests on travellers from Croatia, Greece, Malta, Spain
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy orders covid-19 tests on travellers from Croatia, Greece, Malta, Spain

Covid-19: Italy raises alarm over spike in imported cases
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Italy raises alarm over spike in imported cases