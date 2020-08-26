Covid-19: Pope Francis to resume audiences with faithful

Faithful can begin attending weekly Wednesday audience with Pope Francis in September.

The faithful will be readmitted to the pope's weekly general audiences starting on Wednesday 2 September, the Prefecture of the Papal Household announced today.

The September general audiences of Pope Francis will take place in the S. Damaso courtyard of the Apostolic Palace, and not in St Peter's Square, according to Vatican News.

The move, which follows the "hygiene directives issued by the competent authorities," comes after months of Pope Francis live-streaming his general audiences from the library of the Apostolic Palace without faithful, due to the covid-19 crisis.

The audiences will take place in the S. Damaso courtyard, starting at 09.30, with entry via the Bronze Door under the right colonnade of St Peter's Square from 07.30.

Entrance will be "open to anyone who wishes," with no tickets required, reports Vatican News.

Photo credit: AM113 / Shutterstock.com.

General Info

Address 00120, Vatican City

View on Map

Covid-19: Pope Francis to resume audiences with faithful

00120, Vatican City

RELATED ARTICLES

Rome's Miracle of the Snow in August
Religion

Rome's Miracle of the Snow in August

Emeritus Pope Benedict in Germany with sick brother
Religion

Emeritus Pope Benedict in Germany with sick brother

Pope pays tribute to St John Paul II on centenary
Religion

Pope pays tribute to St John Paul II on centenary

Italian bishops seek return of Mass, weddings and funerals
Religion

Italian bishops seek return of Mass, weddings and funerals

Vatican: Via Crucis in empty St Peter's Square
Religion

Vatican: Via Crucis in empty St Peter's Square

Vatican streams Easter ceremonies at St Peter's
Religion

Vatican streams Easter ceremonies at St Peter's

Pope Francis walks across empty Rome to pray for end to Coronavirus
Religion

Pope Francis walks across empty Rome to pray for end to Coronavirus

Rome reopens parish churches after one-day closure
Religion

Rome reopens parish churches after one-day closure

Coronavirus: Rome closes all Catholic churches
Religion

Coronavirus: Rome closes all Catholic churches

Coronavirus: Rome churches cancel Mass
Religion

Coronavirus: Rome churches cancel Mass

Pope Francis tests negative for Coronavirus
Religion

Pope Francis tests negative for Coronavirus

First Church in Rome closes due to Coronavirus
Religion

First Church in Rome closes due to Coronavirus

Rome opens restored S. Maria sopra Minerva
Religion

Rome opens restored S. Maria sopra Minerva

Pope makes peace with woman he slapped
Religion

Pope makes peace with woman he slapped

Pope apologises after slapping woman's hand
Religion

Pope apologises after slapping woman's hand