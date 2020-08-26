Covid-19: Pope Francis to resume audiences with faithful

Faithful can begin attending weekly Wednesday audience with Pope Francis in September.

The faithful will be readmitted to the pope's weekly general audiences starting on Wednesday 2 September, the Prefecture of the Papal Household announced today.

The September general audiences of Pope Francis will take place in the S. Damaso courtyard of the Apostolic Palace, and not in St Peter's Square, according to Vatican News.

The move, which follows the "hygiene directives issued by the competent authorities," comes after months of Pope Francis live-streaming his general audiences from the library of the Apostolic Palace without faithful, due to the covid-19 crisis.

The audiences will take place in the S. Damaso courtyard, starting at 09.30, with entry via the Bronze Door under the right colonnade of St Peter's Square from 07.30.

Entrance will be "open to anyone who wishes," with no tickets required, reports Vatican News.

Photo credit: AM113 / Shutterstock.com.