The dark past of Italy's 'orgy island'

Zannone island near Rome was infamous for orgies in the 1960s.

Zannone, a small Italian island off the coast between Rome and Naples, was once a decadent destination for the rich and famous.

Part of the cluster of Pontine Islands, Zannone was leased from the Italian state by an eccentric Roman aristocrat and his actress wife in the 1960s.

Marquis Camillo Casati Stampa di Soncino - known to his friends as Camillino - and his wife Anna Fallarino presided over Zannone where they welcomed a steady flow of uninhibited visitors including celebrities, billionaires and members of Italian nobility.

The couple's villa, situated on the summit of the rugged 'red-light' island, was the scene of heavy drinking and wild parties, with orgies also taking place in surrounding bushes and on the beach below.

The villa allegedly had a 'hidden mirror room' where the marquis could spy on sex sessions, many of them involving his wife, who enjoyed swimming naked with guests.

Zannone. Photo courtesy Parco Circeo - Marco Buonocore.

However, on 30 August 1970, the parties at Zannone came to an abrupt and tragic end when the marquis - enraged with jealousy over his wife's young lover, student Massimo Minorenti - shot them both dead before turning his rifle on himself.

The double murder-suicide, which occurred in the couple's apartment on Via Puccini in Rome, brought to light the goings-on at Zannone, following the discovery of the Marquis' secret diary and a locked drawer of 1,500 'indecent' photographs of Fallarino.

Following the tragedy, the villa fell slowly into ruin and Zannone was once again inhabited only by the island's mouflon wild sheep, a protected species. In 1970, the island became part of the Circeo National Park.

Cover image: Anna Fallarino and Marquis Camillo Casati Stampa

General Info

Address Zannone, Italy

View on Map

The dark past of Italy's 'orgy island'

Zannone, Italy
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
71643
Previous article Borromini guide to Rome

RELATED ARTICLES

Rome's chocolate centre
Articles

Rome's chocolate centre

James Joyce in Rome
Articles

James Joyce in Rome

Exploring the villages of Sabina north of Rome
Articles

Exploring the villages of Sabina north of Rome

Welcome to Rome Land
Articles

Welcome to Rome Land

Unveiling Rome's Scala Santa
Articles

Unveiling Rome's Scala Santa

Raphael's Transfiguration in the Vatican Museums
Articles

Raphael's Transfiguration in the Vatican Museums

Preci: Italy's mediaeval village of surgeons
Articles

Preci: Italy's mediaeval village of surgeons

Rome: Piazza Navona's underground stadium
Articles

Rome: Piazza Navona's underground stadium

Bacon and Freud in Rome exhibition
Articles

Bacon and Freud in Rome exhibition

Greccio: home of the world's first Nativity scene
Articles

Greccio: home of the world's first Nativity scene

Christmas and New Year in Rome
Articles

Christmas and New Year in Rome

Birdwatching in Rome gardens
Articles

Birdwatching in Rome gardens

Renting an apartment in Rome
Articles

Renting an apartment in Rome

The Myth of San Michele on the Isle of Capri
Articles

The Myth of San Michele on the Isle of Capri

Where have ancient Rome's buildings gone?
Articles

Where have ancient Rome's buildings gone?