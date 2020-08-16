Fiumicino and Ciampino airports prepare for testing holidaymakers

As from today, 16 August, vacationers returning to Italy from Spain, Greece, Croatia and Malta will subjected to nasal swabs.

They will also be obligated to stay in their homes, and to remain in isolation until further notice, relative to the outcome of the test.

Covid- 19 testing areas are already operational at Fiumicino and Ciampino airports. The governor of Lazio Nicola Zingaretti announced this via Facebook, stating that Rome’s airports "represent 70% of national traffic".

In less than 24 hours, 12 testing sites were set up at the Leonardo da Vinci airport, in the arrivals area of Terminal 3, just after baggage claim. In a space of about 1,000 square meters 480 passengers can be tested simultaneously in full compliance with distancing rules. At Ciampino Airport there are 3 testing sites.

Ph: Latina Corriere