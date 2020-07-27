Rome lights up Piazza del Popolo

Landmark Roman piazza illuminated with new lights.

Rome has illuminated the central Piazza del Popolo, including the obelisk and the Fontana dei Leoni, with new LED lights.

Rome's mayor Virginia Raggi switched on the lights illuminating the landmark square, located at the northern end of Via del Corso, at a ceremony on the evening of 24 July.

To celebrate the new energy-efficient lights, the city staged a light show with video-mapping on the obelisk and fountain, to the backdrop of music performed by the local police band.

The Arch of Constantine is the latest in a series of Roman landmarks to be illuminated by the capital's energy provider ACEA, from the Trevi Fountain to the Arch of Constantine.

Photo Corriere della Sera