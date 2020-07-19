Rome lights up the Arch of Constantine

Ancient Roman monument illuminated with new lights.

Rome has illuminated the Arch of Constantine with new LED lights, replacing the old lighting system at the fourth-century landmark beside the Colosseum.

Rome's mayor Virginia Raggi switched on the lights illuminating the triumphal arch dedicated to Emperor Constantine, at a ceremony on the evening of 17 July.

Parco Colosseo director Alfonsina Russo also attended the event which was enriched by a performance staged by dancers from the Rome Opera House, directed by Eleonora Abbagnato, with music performed by the Rome local police band.

Raggi said the new lights "further enhance the majesty and beauty" of the monument whose re-illumination can be seen as "a message of hope in this re-start phase" in the covid-19 crisis.

The arch was commissioned by the Roman Senate to commemorate Constantine's victory over Maxentius at the Battle of Ponte Milvio in 312 AD.

The Arch of Constantine is the latest in a series of Roman landmarks to be illuminated by the capital's energy provider ACEA, from the Trevi Fountain to the Pantheon.

Photo Parco Colosseo