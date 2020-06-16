Rome's Ciampino airport resumes scheduled flights

Wizz Air resumes Rome flights on 16 June followed by Ryanair on 21 June.

Rome's Ciampino airport, also known as G.B. Pastine, will resume scheduled passenger flights on 16 June for the first time since the covid-19 lockdown measures took effect three months ago.

The airport, which reopened on 4 May after being completely closed since 14 March, returns to hosting Hungarian low-cost carrier Wizz Air which offers scheduled weekly flights to Romania, Moldavia and North Macedonia.

From 21 June it will be the turn of Irish budget airline Ryanair to resume scheduled flights, beginning with Lisbon, Budapest, Manchester, Cagliari, Paris, Madrid, Athens, Prague, Warsaw, Valencia, Krakow and Brussels.

Both airlines are expected to increase their flight services to and from Rome over the next few weeks. The move comes as many European countries began to lift travel restrictions on 15 June.

Rome's principal international airport Fiumicino, also known as Leonardo da Vinci airport, is currently offering more than 100 daily flights to and from Rome.

Both Rome airports are checking the body temperature of travellers who are obliged to wear masks and maintain interpersonal distance from others.

For up-to-date travel information in Europe see the new Re-open EU website.