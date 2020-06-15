Alberto Sordi and Rome mayor in motorbike mural

Rome street art tribute to Sordi on centenary of Italian icon's birth.

Alberto Sordi, the late giant of Italian cinema, features alongside Rome's mayor Virginia Raggi in a new paste-up image by street artist Harry Greb in the heart of the capital's Trastevere neighbourhood.

The mural, which appeared on the centenary of the birth of Sordi, is located on Via di S. Cosimato, where Sordi was born on 15 June 1920.

The image depicts Sordi driving a motorbike - from the classic movie Un americano a Roma - carrying Rome's first citizen, complete with her mayoral sash, as a passenger.

Paying tribute to Sordi on his centenary, the mayor described the much-loved actor as a "symbol of Rome and romanità."

Street artist Harry Greb is gaining a growing following thanks to his dynamic portraits in Rome featuring figures such as Anna Magnani, Rino Gaetano and George Floyd.

Via di S. Cosimato, 00153 Roma RM, Italy

