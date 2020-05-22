Rome street artist's Hug mural for Spallanzani

The Lazio Region has thanked Rome street artist Harry Greb for his 'Abbraccio' (hug) mural dedicated to victims of covid-19.

The mural, described as a "significant and powerful gesture" by regional health councillor Alessio D'Amato, is located on a wall at the Lazzaro Spallanzani hospital which has played a central role in tackling the coronavirus.

Greb's work featured on the May online edition of Wanted in Rome magazine.

Photo Regione Lazio.

Address

Address Lazzaro Spallanzani Hospital, Via Portuense, Rome, Metropolitan City of Rome, Italy



Rome street artist's Hug mural for Spallanzani

Lazzaro Spallanzani Hospital, Via Portuense, Rome, Metropolitan City of Rome, Italy
