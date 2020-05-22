Rome street artist's Hug mural for Spallanzani

The Lazio Region has thanked Rome street artist Harry Greb for his 'Abbraccio' (hug) mural dedicated to victims of covid-19.

The mural, described as a "significant and powerful gesture" by regional health councillor Alessio D'Amato, is located on a wall at the Lazzaro Spallanzani hospital which has played a central role in tackling the coronavirus.

Greb's work featured on the May online edition of Wanted in Rome magazine.

Photo Regione Lazio.