Rome bus and metro strike on 29 May

Public transport at risk in Rome on Friday 29 May.

Rome commuters can expect a four-hour transport strike involving the city's public transit authority ATAC on Friday 29 May, according to the website of Italy's transport ministry.

The strike timetable - effective from 08.30 until 12.30 - has been called by the Faisa-Cisal trade union representing public transport workers.

The strike action could cause disruption to Rome's buses, trams, metro and light rail services Roma-Lido, Termini-Centocelle and Roma-Civitacastellana-Viterbo, operated by ATAC.

For updates nearer the time check Rome's mobility website.

