Rome public transport strike on 18 June

Metro and bus strike in Rome on Thursday 18 June.

Rome commuters can expect disruption to public transport services due to a strike on the evening of Thursday 18 June, from 20.00 until midnight.

The four-hour strike will affect Rome's network of buses, trams, metro and light rail services Roma-Lido, Termini-Centocelle and Roma-Civitacastellana-Viterbo operated by municipal transport company ATAC, as well as bus services provided by Roma TPL and Cotral in the suburbs and greater Rome area.

The strike is part of a nationwide action called by the USB union which claims that the government has failed to provide adequate support for the protection, health, safety of transport employees.
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
70900
Previous article Rome's Ciampino airport resumes scheduled flights
Next article James Joyce in Rome

RELATED ARTICLES

Rome pedestrian hit by electric scooter on Via del Corso
Transport

Rome pedestrian hit by electric scooter on Via del Corso

Where have Rome's Uber Jump bikes gone?
Transport

Where have Rome's Uber Jump bikes gone?

Rome: woman knocked down by electric scooter
Transport

Rome: woman knocked down by electric scooter

Electric scooter sharing takes off in Italy
Transport

Electric scooter sharing takes off in Italy

Rome: seven city buses destroyed in depot fire
Transport

Rome: seven city buses destroyed in depot fire

How to use public transport in Rome
Transport

How to use public transport in Rome

Rome launches 1,000 Helbiz electric scooters
Transport

Rome launches 1,000 Helbiz electric scooters

Rome's limited traffic zones stay open this summer
Transport

Rome's limited traffic zones stay open this summer

Rome bus and metro strike on 29 May
Transport

Rome bus and metro strike on 29 May

Rome metro station reopens fully after more than a year
Transport

Rome metro station reopens fully after more than a year

Rome to limit numbers on metro and buses
Transport

Rome to limit numbers on metro and buses

Rome bus colouring game during lockdown
Transport

Rome bus colouring game during lockdown

Rome streets bid farewell to cobblestones
Transport

Rome streets bid farewell to cobblestones

The Italian government steps in to save a cut-back Alitalia
Transport

The Italian government steps in to save a cut-back Alitalia

Rome city bus destroyed by fire
Transport

Rome city bus destroyed by fire