Rome public transport strike on 18 June

Metro and bus strike in Rome on Thursday 18 June.
Rome commuters can expect disruption to public transport services due to a strike on the evening of Thursday 18 June, from 20.00 until midnight.
The four-hour strike will affect Rome's network of buses, trams, metro and light rail services Roma-Lido, Termini-Centocelle and Roma-Civitacastellana-Viterbo operated by municipal transport company ATAC, as well as bus services provided by Roma TPL and Cotral in the suburbs and greater Rome area.
The strike is part of a nationwide action called by the USB union which claims that the government has failed to provide adequate support for the protection, health, safety of transport employees.
