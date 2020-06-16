MAXXI celebrates 10 years in Rome with digital marathon

Rome's MAXXI holds online festival to mark its tenth anniversary.

MAXXI, Italy's national museum of 21st-century art, celebrates its 10th anniversary in Rome with a ten-hour digital marathon on Thursday 18 June, from 11.00-21.00.

The online festival will feature cultural events - both live and recorded specifically for MAXXI - broadcast on the museum's social media channels, via Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and LinkedIn as well as on the website of Italian newspaper La Repubblica.

Under the title A Story for the Future, the digital marathon will include a stellar list of leading international and Italian museum professionals, curators, historians, artists, architects, designers, scientists and other intellectuals and multidisciplinary activists, with interventions by MAXXI president Giovanna Melandri, Italian culture minister Dario Franceschini, and president of the chamber of deputies Roberto Fico.

MAXXI says that those taking the virtual stage will "present and discuss their ideas, visions and strategies to address the current crisis and imagine new forms and functions for cultural institutions."

The festival will alternate between live debates and video contributions and is organised in two sections: MAXXI in the World, or Are Global Museums still needed? and Towards a New Ecosystem of Creation.

For the full programme and list of participating cultural figures, see MAXXI website.

Photo Francesco Radino. Courtesy Fondazione MAXXI.