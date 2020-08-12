Italy: Horse dies pulling tourists at Royal Palace of Caserta

Horse died allegedly due to fatigue and heat while carrying tourists.

A horse pulling a carriage with tourists died at Italy's Royal Palace of Caserta today, 12 August, with images of the dead animal quickly going viral.

The incident, which occurred under the hot sun, has been condemned by environmentalists who claim the horse was "killed by heat and fatigue," according to Francesco Emilio Borrelli of the Italian green party Europa Verde.

Management at Reggia di Caserta has expressed "deep regret" for the incident, which Europa Verde has described as "shameful," reports Italian newspaper La Repubblica.

In Rome the horse-drawn carriages, or botticelle as they are known, are still on the streets of the capital despite much-trumpeted announcements that the animals would be moved to parks.

Photo La Repubblica