Rome hotels slash prices amid lack of tourists

Hotels in Rome cut their rates by up to half as they battle to entice handful of tourists.

Rome's hotels are slashing their rates, in some cases by 50 per cent, in a desperate bid to attract the few tourists visiting the Eternal City this summer.

The capital's hospitality sector, decimated by the covid-19 crisis, is struggling to survive, with many hotels either closed or with only a handful of rooms occupied.

The city's luxury hotels are finding it particularly tough, with the absence of wealthy tourists from America, Asia and Russia, reports Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera.

This has led to drastic action by an "exhausted" sector, with hotel room prices being halved, according to Giuseppe Roscioli of hotel federation Federalberghi.

"There has been a small return to tourism, but in recent weeks the customers in the city for work have totally disappeared," Roscioli told Italian newspaper La Repubblica, which gave a few examples of the struggle faced by hoteliers.

The Condotti Palace, a four-star hotel near the Spanish Steps, is offering a double room in the week before the national Ferragosto holiday at €67.

The four-star Milton Hotel near the Basilica di S. Giovanni in Laterano offers a double room for €67, while the four-star Hotel della Conciliazione on Via di Borgo Pio near St Peter's rents a room for just €65, half the price of last year.

Francesco Gatti, head of the Rome branch of hoteliers' association Assohotel, told La Repubblica that the hotels that have chosen to reopen have done so to "stay on the market," even by getting into debt, in a bid to "hold out until March, when hopefully a few more tourists will return."

So who are the tourists in Rome visiting this summer? Europeans: French, Spanish, British, and naturally Italians.

Despite the difficulties faced by hoteliers, and Italy's attempts to attract tourists, visitors to the Eternal City are still hit with a tourist tax in addition to their hotel bill.

"The highest in Italy" - Gatti told La Repubblica - "A couple who comes to the city in a double room in a 4-star hotel spends €12 per day. Compared to €5.40 per person in Paris and €2.50 in Barcelona."

For this reason, Gatti says he has written to the city to request that Rome "eliminate the tourist tax, at least until 2021."

Photo credit: Kirk Fisher / Shutterstock.com.
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
71503
Previous article Rome: British tourists crash electric scooter into bin truck at Colosseum

RELATED ARTICLES

Pompeii unveils new hidden secrets
Tourism

Pompeii unveils new hidden secrets

Rome: Tourists fined after climbing into Roman Forum by night
Tourism

Rome: Tourists fined after climbing into Roman Forum by night

Bulgari to open five-star hotel in centre of Rome
Tourism

Bulgari to open five-star hotel in centre of Rome

Getting to Rome from Fiumicino and Ciampino airports
Tourism

Getting to Rome from Fiumicino and Ciampino airports

Rome's unemployed tour guides seek state help
Tourism

Rome's unemployed tour guides seek state help

Rome charity missing Trevi Fountain coins
Tourism

Rome charity missing Trevi Fountain coins

Coronavirus: Rome tourism sector on its knees
Tourism

Coronavirus: Rome tourism sector on its knees

Rome short rental shock: 13 million 'ghosts'
Tourism

Rome short rental shock: 13 million 'ghosts'

Rome to put barrier around Trevi Fountain
Tourism

Rome to put barrier around Trevi Fountain

Rome moves souvenirs away from tourist sites
Tourism

Rome moves souvenirs away from tourist sites

TripAdvisor: Rome's Colosseum is world's most popular tourist attraction
Tourism

TripAdvisor: Rome's Colosseum is world's most popular tourist attraction

29 Best Things To Do in Rome
Tourism

29 Best Things To Do in Rome

Gubbio: world's largest Christmas tree in Italy
Tourism

Gubbio: world's largest Christmas tree in Italy

Rome tourist kiosks: info, wi-fi and toilets
Tourism

Rome tourist kiosks: info, wi-fi and toilets

Tourists ripped off again in Rome
Tourism

Tourists ripped off again in Rome